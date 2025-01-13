Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya spotted at a wedding with Khushi Kapoor and rumored boyfriend Vedang Raina

Janhvi Kapoor recently attended a grand wedding in New Delhi. The actress, accompanied by her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, her sister Khushi Kapoor, and Khushi’s The Archies co-star and rumored boyfriend Vedang Raina, lit up the occasion with her impeccable style.

The event also saw the presence of Ananya Panday and Orry, who joined the Kapoor sisters and their friends in celebrating the joyous occasion. Ananya shared glimpses from the festivities on her social media, giving fans a sneak peek into the star-studded gathering.

In one of the photos, Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, and Ananya Panday posed together, flashing their warmest smiles. Janhvi looked breathtaking in a red sequinned saree that perfectly complemented her elegant persona. Her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya opted for a white bandhgala paired with black pants, exuding timeless charm. Ananya Panday, true to her fashion-forward image, also made a style statement, although her look wasn’t detailed in the shared images.

Another photograph captured Orry posing alongside Khushi Kapoor, who added her unique touch of glamour to the celebrations. Yet another snapshot showcased Vedang Raina, Khushi’s co-star from The Archies, posing with Orry, further fueling speculation about his rumored relationship with Khushi.

The photos quickly garnered attention online, with fans showering compliments on the Kapoor sisters and their group of friends. The festive atmosphere of the wedding, paired with the dazzling celebrity appearances, made it a memorable occasion for everyone involved.

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor continues to win hearts with her film choices. She was recently seen in the survival thriller Ulajh, receiving critical acclaim for her performance. She has several exciting projects lined up, promising to showcase her versatility as an actor.

Ananya Panday is gearing up for her next big release, Chand Mera Dil, a romantic drama where she stars opposite Lakshya. Directed by Vivek Soni, the film is slated to hit theatres in 2025. Ananya was last seen in the film CTRL, where she played Nella Awasthi, a social media influencer who seeks solace in Artificial Intelligence after a difficult breakup.

Khushi Kapoor, who made her OTT debut with The Archies, is all set to appear alongside Junaid Khan in their upcoming film Loveyapa. Her work in The Archies, co-starring Vedang Raina, has already earned her a growing fan base.

As for Vedang Raina, his charming on-screen presence in The Archies has opened doors for more opportunities in Bollywood, further cementing his status as a rising star.