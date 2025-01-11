Angelina Jolie opens her home to evacuees as California wildfires devastate Los Angeles

Amid the devastating wildfires tearing through California, Angelina Jolie has stepped up to offer support to those in need. The 49-year-old actress and humanitarian has opened her Los Angeles home to friends forced to evacuate due to the rapidly spreading flames. A source told PEOPLE that the tragedy deeply moves Jolie and is actively providing refuge to those displaced by the crisis.

“Angie is heartbroken for those who have lost their homes or been affected by the fires,” the source said. “She’s doing everything she can to help, even opening her home to friends who were forced to evacuate.”

The wildfires have significantly impacted the Pacific Palisades area, home to many Hollywood stars, marking one of the most destructive events in Los Angeles’ recent history. According to the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner (DME), as of Friday, January 10, 11 lives have been lost in the disaster.

The Eaton and Palisades fires, which began in Pasadena, have left a path of destruction, with over 10,000 structures, including homes and offices, reduced to ashes. Officials have described the damage as unprecedented, with widespread losses affecting families and businesses alike.

The crisis has also displaced several notable Hollywood celebrities, including Leighton Meester, Adam Brody, Anna Faris, Ricki Lake, and Cary Elwes. Despite the widespread devastation, Jolie’s efforts exemplify the spirit of compassion and community support during this challenging time.

- Advertisement -

The fires have prompted widespread evacuations, with thousands of residents seeking shelter in safer areas. Firefighters continue to battle the flames as emergency services work tirelessly to prevent further loss of life and property.

Jolie, known for her humanitarian work with refugees and underprivileged communities, has extended her advocacy efforts to help those impacted by the wildfires. Her actions reflect her commitment to making a difference, not just globally but also within her local community.

This isn’t the first time Jolie has stepped forward during times of crisis. The actress has a long history of lending her voice and resources to causes ranging from disaster relief to education and healthcare initiatives. Her willingness to provide shelter during the wildfires is a testament to her enduring commitment to helping others.

As firefighters and rescue workers continue their efforts, Jolie’s actions have garnered appreciation from friends and fans alike. In the face of one of Los Angeles’ most destructive natural disasters, her compassion serves as a beacon of hope and resilience for those affected.