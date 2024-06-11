Indian-origin man shot dead in Canada, ‘targeted killing’ suspected

A heinous crime of killing an Indian-origin man, 28 years old, has surfaced in the British Columbia province of Canada. As per the reports, he was shot dead and is suspected to be ‘targeted killing’. The victim, identified as Yuvraj Goyal, was found dead by the police when they were responding to the call of a shooting in Surrey on Friday (7) morning.

The homicide unit of the Royal Mounted Police Department is in charge of the investigation of the murder of Goyal, who used to work at a car dealership in Surrey. As per the media reports, his sister, Charu Singhla, gave a statement saying that the family had no idea why he was killed and that they had no indication that he had any ties to organized crime.

According to the police, four people have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the case.

Goyal’s brother-in-law, Bawandeap, said the victim was on the phone with his mother, who lives in India, just before he was shot. “He came back from his gym and his daily routine, and he stepped out of his car, and he was shot,” Bawandeap said.

Police arrested four suspects—23-year-old Manvir Basram of Surrey, 20-year-old Sahib Basra of Surrey, 23-year-old Harkirat Jhutty of Surrey, and 20-year-old Keilon Francois of Ontario—shortly after the shooting. They have been charged with first-degree murder.

- Advertisement -

In a statement released on Saturday, the homicide unit said authorities were alerted to a vehicle fire shortly after the shooting. On Saturday, the four were charged with first-degree murder, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said.

Police said that while initial evidence suggests it was a “targeted shooting, investigators are working to determine the reason that Goyal, a 28-year old community member with no history of police contact, was killed.”

The homicide unit also urged anyone with information or people driving in the area with dash-camera footage to contact the police.