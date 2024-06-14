Indian-origin commissioner candidate arrested for online impersonation in Texas

A 30-year-old, Indian-origin candidate for commissioner in the US has been arrested for alleged online impersonation and misinterpretation of identity. The alleged candidate, identified as Taral Patel was arrested by Texas Rangers is Indian-American Democrat running for Fort Bend County Commissioner.

Patel has been held on a $20,000 bond for a felony and a $2,500 bond for a misdemeanor. He has served as the youngest chief of staff for the Fort Bend County judge’s office.

Patel highlighted offensive Facebook comments about him, accusing him of terrorism, communism, and criticizing Hinduism.

Patel, a Democrat running for Precinct 3 commissioner, is in legal trouble, facing charges of a third-degree felony for online impersonation and a Class A misdemeanor for misrepresenting identity, as reported by the Houston Chronicle.

If he doesn't post bail, he will appear before a magistrate on Thursday morning.

Last September, Patel drew attention to derogatory Facebook comments targeting him with accusations of terrorism, communism, and disparaging remarks about Hinduism. A spokesperson for Republican incumbent Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers questioned the authenticity of the comments, noting difficulties in verifying the commenters’ identities, according to the Houston Chronicle.

However, Patel did not mention his opponent, Commissioner Andy Meyers, reported PTI.

One of the posts included a picture of Meyers standing next to a cutout of former US President Donald Trump during a previous campaign.