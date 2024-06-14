26.7 C
Friday, June 14, 2024
News

Indian-origin commissioner candidate arrested for online impersonation in Texas

By: vibhuti

Date:

Taral Patel, candidate for commissioner, Texas, Fort Bend (Photo credit: @taralpateltx)

A 30-year-old, Indian-origin candidate for commissioner in the US has been arrested for alleged online impersonation and misinterpretation of identity. The alleged candidate, identified as Taral Patel was arrested by Texas Rangers is Indian-American Democrat running for Fort Bend County Commissioner.

Patel has been held on a $20,000 bond for a felony and a $2,500 bond for a misdemeanor. He has served as the youngest chief of staff for the Fort Bend County judge’s office.

Patel highlighted offensive Facebook comments about him, accusing him of terrorism, communism, and criticizing Hinduism.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taral V. Patel (@taralpateltx)

Patel, a Democrat running for Precinct 3 commissioner, is in legal trouble, facing charges of a third-degree felony for online impersonation and a Class A misdemeanor for misrepresenting identity, as reported by the Houston Chronicle.

Patel is currently held on a $20,000 bond for the felony charge and a $2,500 bond for the misdemeanor. If he doesn’t post bail, he will appear before a magistrate on Thursday morning.

Last September, Patel drew attention to derogatory Facebook comments targeting him with accusations of terrorism, communism, and disparaging remarks about Hinduism. A spokesperson for Republican incumbent Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers questioned the authenticity of the comments, noting difficulties in verifying the commenters’ identities, according to the Houston Chronicle.

However, Patel did not mention his opponent, Commissioner Andy Meyers, reported PTI.

One of the posts included a picture of Meyers standing next to a cutout of former US President Donald Trump during a previous campaign.

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain's oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Popular

