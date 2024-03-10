9 C
Cricket

India become number one Test side overtaking Australia

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

India has climbed to the number one spot in Test cricket rankings following an emphatic 4-1 series victory against England.

The Indian team moved past Australia who are now second in the table, according to the rankings released by the International Cricket Council late Saturday.

India lost the opening Test against England before bouncing back to win the remaining four matches, including the final game which ended in Dharamsala on Saturday.

In January, India had slipped to second place in Test rankings after a drawn 1-1 series against South Africa.

Australia overtook India at the top after sweeping the three-Test series at home against Pakistan.

Currently Australia lead the two-Test series against New Zealand 1-0 following their 172-run victory in Wellington.

India will remain at the top regardless of the outcome of the second New Zealand-Australia Test in Christchurch.

India are already the number one team in one-day and T20 internationals.

They are also at the top of the ICC World Test Championship Standings table. (AFP)

