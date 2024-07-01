Virat Kohli’s Instagram post sets new record in India

Virat Kohli, former captain of the Indian cricket team, not only led his team to a triumphant victory in the T20 World Cup final against South Africa but also set a new Instagram milestone in India. The Men in Blue secured their second World Cup title after an 11-year drought in ICC trophies, defeating South Africa by 7 runs. Shortly after the victory, Kohli shared a series of celebratory images on social media, including moments with teammates and the prestigious trophy. His heartfelt caption, “This day couldn’t have been any better. God is awesome, and I’m so grateful. We finally pulled it off!” accompanied the post, which garnered over 18 million likes, surpassing Sidharth-Kiara’s wedding post with 16 million likes.

In a surprising announcement following the historic win, Kohli declared his retirement from T20 International cricket. In his statement, he expressed gratitude for achieving the team’s goal on his final T20 World Cup appearance. “This was my last T20 World Cup, and this is what we wanted to achieve,” Kohli stated. “Now or never, last T20 for India, wanted to make the most of it. Wanted to lift the cup, wanted to respect the situation rather than force it.”

Kohli highlighted the significance of passing the baton to the next generation of players. “It’s time for the next generation to take over,” he remarked, expressing confidence in India’s cricket future. “Some amazing players will take the team forward and keep the flag waving high.”