There have been reports from the past few months that South star Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif will be seen together in a film which will be directed by Sriram Raghavan. While the movie has not been officially announced, it was said that the shooting will kickstart this month.

Recently, while talking to the entertainment portal, Spotboye, Vijay Sethupathi confirmed that they were supposed to start shooting in mid-April, but now the shoot has been postponed.

He told the portal, “We were supposed to start shooting from April 15. But Katrina caught Corona. So, the shooting schedule has been called off. My web series with Raj-DK was also scheduled to begin from the end of May. I don’t know what will happen now.”

Well, down South the shootings of the film are currently going. Vijay added, “We are taking utmost precaution here. In Mumbai, I don’t know what is happening. “

Vijay Sethupathi is a big name in the South film industry, and now, he also has multiple Hindi films lined-up. Apart from Sriram Raghavan’s next, he also be seen in Hindi films like Mumbaikar and Gandhi Talks. The actor will also be seen in Raj & DK’s web series alongside Shahid Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Katirna Kaif is awaiting the release of Sooryavanshi which got postponed twice. Reportedly, the makers are planning to release the film on an OTT platform. However, there’s no official announcement about it.

Apart from Sooryavanshi, she has Phone Bhoot, and Tiger 3 in her kitty.