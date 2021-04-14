Reports were doing the rounds earlier today that superstar Shah Rukh Khan had gone into quarantine after some crew members from the sets of his much-awaited film Pathan tested positive for Covid-19.

But if fresh reports are to be believed, there is no truth to the news. The team of Pathan has reportedly taken a scheduled break for the last two days. Since fresh restrictions in the state of Maharashtra do not allow film shoots, the team will now commence the new schedule once the entire industry resumes production.

“YRF works in an extremely efficient bio-bubble. Tests happen regularly on sets and all crew members are staying in a hotel. The people transporting them from set to hotel are also tested and put up in hotels. So, if there is anyone who tests positive, it would be before the schedule starts and automatically eliminated from the crew,” a source close to the development informs an entertainment portal.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathan marks Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen after a long gap of almost three years. The superstar was last seen in his home-production Zero (2018), co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The film, however, fell flat at the box-office, incurring huge loss to the actor who co-produced it with Colour Yellow Productions.

Besides Khan, Pathan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in prominent roles. Padukone and SRK reunite after Farah Khan’s Happy New Year, which released in 2014. John is working with the superstar for the first time in his career.

Pathan, produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films, is expected to hit the marquee next year in 2021.

