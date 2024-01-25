11.7 C
London
Thursday, January 25, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentGurinder Chadha to make festive film about Indian scrooge
Entertainment

Gurinder Chadha to make festive film about Indian scrooge

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

‘Doctor Who’ reveals first look at Varada Sethu

Varada Sethu is set to be a part of...
Entertainment

Nadia Nadarajah cast as Cleopatra in bilingual production

The popular Globe Theater in London is putting on...
Entertainment

‘Rainbow Rishta’ nominated at 35th GLAAD Media Awards

Rainbow Rishta, an unscripted docuseries that explores the theme...
Entertainment

Netflix sets Jan 26 release for ‘Animal’

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal will start streaming on Netflix from...
Entertainment

Thai theatre group performs play on Ramayana in Ayodhya

A theatre group from Thailand performed a play based...

Indian-origin filmmaker Gurinder Chadha on Tuesday said she is working on a festive film in the same vein as Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, but her Scrooge will be “an Indian Tory who hates refugees”.

Appearing in front of the Culture, Media, and Sport Committee at Westminster, Chadha said it is still more difficult to get films made with a cast of colour as she feels there is a perception that viewers do not want to see movies that “culturally” don’t represent them.

The director discussed the state of the independent movie industry in the UK as part of the first session in the Government inquiry into British film and high-end TV.

“I’m making A Christmas Carol, but my Scrooge is an Indian Tory who hates refugees – but then we go on that journey with them, and hopefully they have reclamation,” Chadha said.

She added that she told Prime Minister Rishi Sunak about the project and claimed he said: “‘Oh, don’t make me look bad’. And I said: ‘I don’t have to do that for you, Rishi’.”

Chadha, best known for Bend It Like Beckham and Blinded By The Light, said her upcoming film is “fun and British”.

“It’s very close to Dickens’ original themes given the cost-of-living crisis in Britain,” she said.

Published in 1843, A Christmas Carol recounts the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, an elderly miser who is visited by the ghost of his former business partner Jacob Marley and the spirits of Christmas Past, Present, and Yet to Come. In the process, Scrooge is transformed into a kinder, gentler man.

Chadha, 64, said she “struggled to get it off the ground” partly due to the lead being depicted as an Indian.” By making it an Indian Scrooge, it changes everything in terms of how I get it financed. Suddenly people go ‘It’s not commercial, it’s small, it’s an Indian film’,” she said.

Chadha rose to prominence after Bend It Like Beckham, starring British actors Parminder Nagra – who is of Indian Punjabi descent – and Keira Knightley as two young girls who desire to be professional footballers, despite their parents’ wishes.

She is also been behind other hit films including Bride And Prejudice, based on Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice and starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Martin Henderson.

 

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
‘Doctor Who’ reveals first look at Varada Sethu

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Children born preterm at increased risk of mental disorders: Study

Health 0
A study involving over a million children has found...

‘Doctor Who’ reveals first look at Varada Sethu

Entertainment 0
Varada Sethu is set to be a part of...

Nadia Nadarajah cast as Cleopatra in bilingual production

Entertainment 0
The popular Globe Theater in London is putting on...

Popular

Dev Patel, Mindy Kaling’s ‘To Kill A Tiger’ nominated at Oscars 2024

Entertainment 0
To Kill A Tiger, set in a small Indian...

Sikhs in UK receive ‘threat-to-life’ notices amid growing tensions

Headline Story 0
MANY Sikhs in the UK have received “threat-to-life” notices...

MP seeks Home Office intervention over worker visas for Hindu temples

Headline Story 0
GARETH THOMAS MP has written to the home secretary...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc