Entertainment

Gillian Anderson reveals why she wore dress embroidered with vaginas

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Gillian Anderson turned many heads at the Golden Globe Awards 2024 in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The Sex Education actress, 55, showed up on the red carpet wearing a strapless floor-length, ivory corset gown designed by Gabriella Hearst.

Her dress, which looked simple from far away, featured an embroidered pattern of vaginas all over it. Yes, you read that right!

“Each motif took approximately 3.5 hours to embroider,” according to a press release from the designer.

Anderson accessorized with Chopard jewellery, plus silver shoes and a mini bag by Aquazzura.

“It has vaginas on it,” Anderson told Deadline on the red carpet.

When asked what inspired her look, the award-winning actress said, “Oh, for so many reasons. For so many reasons. It’s brand appropriate.”

In another red-carpet interview, she revealed that the dress was a collaboration between Hearst and her “alternative wellness brand” G Spot.

“Yonis, there are so many yonis on my dress. It took 3.5 hours per yoni to embroider, and there are a lot. So, it was about 150 hours of embroidering,” she told the publication.

In a previous interview with British Vogue, Anderson had said, “With the mantra of my brand G-Spot being to ‘prioritize pleasure,’ I wanted to bring this element into the design. I am so pleased Gabriela was up for the challenge!”

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

 

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

