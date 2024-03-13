Explore five delectable Ramadan dishes to make Iftar delicious

Ramadan is a time for spiritual reflection, community, and of course, delicious food! After a day of fasting, families and friends come together to break their fast with a special meal called Iftar. This year, why not embark on a global culinary adventure with these top 5 dishes, all perfect for celebrating Ramadan:

Debly dates (date and nut rolls) – A sweet start from Algeria

Iftar traditionally begins with something sweet to gently ease your digestive system back into action. Debly dates, a delightful Algerian speciality, are the perfect solution. Imagine soft, plump dates stuffed with a fragrant mixture of nuts like almonds, pistachios, and walnuts, all drizzled with honey for a touch of extra sweetness.

Debly dates are quite versatile. Would you prefer a classic filling of nuts and honey, or would you explore a more modern twist with chopped dried fruit and a sprinkle of cinnamon?

Samosas – A savoury sensation from south Asia

As you ease into your meal, samosas offer a delightful explosion of flavours and textures. These crispy, golden fried pastries come in various fillings, but a popular choice for Ramadan is a savoury blend of spiced potatoes, peas, and lentils. Dip them in a creamy yogurt sauce or a tangy chutney for an extra flavour dimension.

Think you can handle some heat? Traditionally, samosas can range from mild to spicy.

Lentil soup – A hearty nourishment from the Middle East

A steaming bowl of lentil soup is a Ramadan staple across the Middle East. Packed with protein and fiber, it’s a nourishing way to refuel your body. Lentils simmer with various vegetables and spices, creating a rich, flavourful broth that’s both comforting and satisfying.

Lentil soups come in countless regional variations. Would you like a Moroccan lentil soup with a kick of ginger and turmeric, or a Turkish version featuring red peppers and bulgur wheat?

Baklava – A heavenly finale from Turkey

No Ramadan feast is complete without a decent sweet ending. Baklava, a layered pastry dessert from Turkey, is a true crowd-pleaser. Flaky phyllo dough is layered with chopped nuts, sweetened with syrup, and often topped with pistachios for a touch of elegance. Each bite is a symphony of textures and flavours, making it the perfect way to end your Iftar meal.

Baklava variations exist across the Middle East and beyond. Did you know Greece has a similar pastry called baklava, while the Egyptians enjoy a version called basbousa made with semolina flour?

Haleem – A hearty stew from India

For those seeking a truly hearty and satisfying meal, Haleem, a slow-cooked stew originating in Hyderabad, India, is a fantastic choice. This dish combines wheat, lentils, meat (often mutton), and a rich blend of spices, resulting in a thick, flavourful concoction that’s perfect for cooler evenings.

Haleem can be customised with various spices and ingredients. Would you like to add a touch of garam masala for warmth, or perhaps some fresh green chilies for a burst of heat?

These five dishes are just a starting point for your Ramadan culinary journey. With a little exploration, you can discover countless other delectable options from around the world. So, this Ramadan, embark on a delicious adventure, explore new flavors, and create lasting memories with your loved ones!