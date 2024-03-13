It may sound weird as you read further but a woman from Berlin, Germany has been talking to her deceased mother through the help of Artificial Intelligence.

Sirine Malas experienced the profound loss of her mother to kidney failure in 2018. She was separated from her mother in 2015 when she fled to Syria. Sirine harboured an unfulfilled desire for her mother to meet her newborn daughter, Ischtar.

The emotional impact of her mother’s death weighed heavily on her, prompting her to explore unconventional avenues for solace.

Introduced to an AI tool called Project December, Sirine embarked on a unique journey to simulate conversations with her late mother.

This AI chatbot, powered by OpenAI’s GPT2, required users to fill out a form detailing information about the deceased, including their age, relationship, and a quote. For $10 (£ 7.82) per hour, users could engage in conversations with the AI chatbot, providing a novel way to connect with departed loved ones.

Project December, founded by Jason Rohrer, boasts over 3,000 users, the majority of whom have sought solace by conversing with lost loved ones through the AI interface.

Rohrer noted that many users experience a final, simulated conversation with the deceased before finding closure and moving forward in their grief journey.

For Sirine, the experience was both ‘spooky’ and ‘strangely realistic.’ The AI chatbot addressed her by the nickname she had entered into the online form and conveyed a comforting message that her mother was watching over her.

Despite moments of authenticity, Sirine remained aware of the artificial nature of the interaction, recognising instances where the responses could have come from anyone.

“There were moments that I felt were very real. There were also moments where I thought anyone could have answered that this way,” she mentioned.

Expressing a spiritual perspective, Sirine viewed the chatbot as a “vehicle” to communicate with her mother, allowing her to discern between genuine and simulated moments. While the AI tool contributed to her process of moving on, Sirine cautioned against potential dangers of attachment, describing the app as both useful and revolutionary.

Before tragedy struck, Sirine gave birth to her first child, Ischtar, and wished for her mother to meet the newborn.

She emphasised the importance of exercising caution to avoid addiction, as individuals might become disillusioned or excessively reliant on the AI interface, potentially hindering their healing process.