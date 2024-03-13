13.3 C
London
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Subscribe
HomeFeaturesSurfing the tides, thrilling tale of the Severn Bore phenomenon
Features

Surfing the tides, thrilling tale of the Severn Bore phenomenon

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Features

‘Spooky, but helpful’, says woman who ‘spoke’ with her dead mother with AI’s help

It may sound weird as you read further but...
Features

Viewing racist images is crucial for grappling with our history, says black artist

In an exploration of history, art, and societal reflections,...
Features

3D rendering of philosopher Chanakya looks like Dhoni, internet reacts

A 3D model crafted by scientists to depict the...
Features

New theatre version of My Beautiful Launderette retains its power

THE enduring power of Hanif Kureishi’s writing was showcased...
Features

Festival short film ‘Halfway’ makes a towering statement about love

THE strong south Asian contingent at this year’s BFI...

Surfers and kayakers eagerly anticipate an extraordinary natural spectacle known as the Severn Bore, transforming the typically serene Severn Estuary into a surfer’s paradise. Contrary to its name, this event is anything but boring, captivating water enthusiasts from around the world.

What is the Severn Bore?

The Severn Bore is a renowned tidal surge in the confluence of the River Severn and the Bristol Channel in the island of Great Britain, separating South Wales and South West England.

Tidal bores, characterised by a strong tide pushing against the river’s current, create impressive waves, with the Severn Bore reaching speeds between 10 and 13mph and towering up to two meters in height.

sports-surfing-severn-bore
The Severn bore is an annual ‘supertide’ phenomenon on the River Severn. (Photo: Getty images)

Why does the Severn Bore happen?

Tidal bores occur as a result of the tide rising against the river’s flow. In the case of the Severn Bore, the unique topography of the estuary, with its narrowing and shallowing configuration, squeezes water upward and forward, generating powerful waves.

The Severn Estuary boasts the world’s second-highest tidal range, contributing to the awe-inspiring waves. Conditions for optimal surfing are only met when the tide surpasses a specific height.

surfers-enjoying-severn-bore
Surfers wait to ride the wave of the tidal bore called Severn bore on the River Severn. (Photo: Getty images)

How Often Does it Occur?

Approximately 250 to 260 tidal bores grace the Severn Estuary annually, tied to the gravitational pull of the Moon and the Sun. Bores are classified on a five-star system, with the most spectacular earning a five-star rating. This year, only one five-star bore is anticipated, drawing surfers and spectators alike.

Bores occur approximately 130 days per year, primarily concentrated in the days following the new and full moon.

The bore’s size and exact timing hinge on factors like high tide timing, barometric pressure, wind speed and direction, river water volume, and the condition of main drainage channels. Various viewpoints offer the opportunity to witness the bore, or spectators can stroll along the riverbank or floodbanks for an optimal view.

great-britain-severn-bore
Claims regarding the origins of river surfing include a notable 1955 ride covering 2.4 km (1.5 mi) along the tidal bore of the River Severn. (Photo: Getty images)

Surfing the Severn Bore

For surfers, the Severn Bore is a premier experience, attracting them to the estuary during the Spring and Autumn. Despite the challenging conditions and the area’s muddy and sometimes odorous environment, surfers revel in the thrill of riding the waves.

The first recorded surfer on the Severn Bore was Colonel ‘Mad Jack’ Churchill in 1955, and the current record for the longest surfing ride stands at an impressive 7.6 miles, achieved by Steve King in 2006.

tides-surfing-severn-bore
The Severn bore has evolved into a competitive sport, with numerous surfers competing for the longest ride, while the tidal surge also draws in canoeists and windsurfers. (Photo: Getty images)

Beyond the Severn: Tidal bores worldwide

While tidal bores occur globally in rivers and estuaries, the Severn Bore holds a special place among enthusiasts. Although not the highest tidal bore worldwide – an honour belonging to China’s Qiantang River – the Severn Bore remains unparalleled in its spectacle.

Surfers and spectators alike eagerly await the anticipated five-star Severn Bore, a thrilling event showcasing the harmonious dance of tides and rivers, inviting both adventure-seekers and nature enthusiasts to witness the majestic convergence of natural forces.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Viewing racist images is crucial for grappling with our history, says black artist
Next article
‘Spooky, but helpful’, says woman who ‘spoke’ with her dead mother with AI’s help

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

‘Spooky, but helpful’, says woman who ‘spoke’ with her dead mother with AI’s help

Features 0
It may sound weird as you read further but...

Obesity has significant impact on depression in older women: Study

Health 0
A recent study by researchers from University College Cork’s...

Why is India’s citizenship law contentious?

Explainer 0
INDIA this week implemented the contentious 2019 Citizenship Amendment...

Popular

UK to block entry of hate preachers, extremists: Report

UK News 0
Hate preachers with extremist Islamist views from countries such...

Kourtney Kardashian comes out as ‘autosexual’, says most women are

Entertainment 0
Kourtney Kardashian recently shared intimate insights into her sexuality,...

Amitav Ghosh awarded 2024 Erasmus prize for pioneering writings on climate change

News 0
Renowned Indian writer Amitav Ghosh has been awarded the...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc