Indian-American singer Avie Sheck goes viral for video with his mother

Indian-American singer-songwriter Avie Sheck, based in Los Angeles, collaborated with his mother, a classical Indian vocalist, to recreate Tame Impala’s hit song “New Person, Same Old Mistakes.” The video of their duet has gone viral, quickly earning widespread acclaim.

Sheck is known for blending influences from Nu-Metal, RnB, and Hip-Hop, creating a unique space in the Alternative Pop and RnB music scenes. In the caption of the video, Sheck wrote, “A duet with my talented mom. ♥️ She is a classical Indian musician and gave me my gift of music.” His mother delivers a soulful classical chorus, harmonizing beautifully with the Tame Impala track.

The video has already garnered 349,290 likes on Instagram. Spotify India’s official handle commented, “@tameimpala did you know your banger is based on Raga Bhairavi?” Singer SZA also praised the video, saying, “This is INSANE.” Another user commented, “I just witnessed generational healing.”

One Instagram user wrote, “I can’t wait till more Indian music starts to merge with western. It’ll be just as fun as when it happened with western & afrobeats.”