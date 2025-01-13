Shraddha Kapoor’s mobile wallpaper featuring rumored boyfriend Rahul Mody, sparks buzz online

Shraddha Kapoor has always been in the spotlight for her personal and professional life. While she is known for keeping her relationships private, rumors about her dating scriptwriter Rahul Mody have been circulating for a while.

Neither Shraddha nor Rahul has officially confirmed the relationship, but their frequent appearances together have left fans curious.

The latest incident fueling these speculations occurred when paparazzi spotted Shraddha earlier today. Dressed casually in a baby pink hoodie and blue jeggings, the actress was seen stepping out of an eatery.

As she rushed toward her car, eagle-eyed fans noticed something intriguing – her phone wallpaper. The wallpaper featured a cuddly picture of Shraddha with a man, sparking immediate interest online.

Fans quickly shared screenshots of her phone wallpaper on social media platforms, particularly on X (formerly Twitter). One fan excitedly wrote, “My girl is happy y’all.” When another user asked, “Who is he?” a fan confidently replied, “Rahul Mody.” This interaction further fueled the buzz about their rumored romance.

Adding to the speculation, last December, Shraddha shared an Instagram story featuring a picture of a vada pav, tagging Rahul Mody with the caption, “May I always bully you into taking me for vada pao.” This playful and candid moment between the two only heightened fans’ curiosity about their relationship.

Shraddha Kapoor’s professional life is equally vibrant. Her 2024 release, Stree 2, was a massive box-office success, earning an impressive ₹800 crore globally, with ₹564 crore coming from the Indian market.

It was hailed as the biggest blockbuster of the year, further solidifying Shraddha’s position as one of Bollywood’s leading actresses.

The horror-comedy universe created by Maddock Films has garnered a loyal fanbase, and the announcement of Stree 3 has added to the excitement. The third installment in the popular franchise is set to release on August 13, 2027, much to the delight of Shraddha’s fans.

While Shraddha Kapoor continues to captivate audiences with her performances on screen, her personal life remains a topic of fascination for her admirers.

Whether or not she chooses to address the rumors, her undeniable chemistry with Rahul Mody, coupled with these subtle hints, keeps fans invested in her journey both on and off the screen.