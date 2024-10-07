New children’s book on Diwali by Indian-American author Chhavi Arya Bhargava highlights inclusivity and diversity

A new children’s book about Diwali by Indian-American author Chhavi Arya Bhargava is garnering attention for its focus on inclusivity and diversity. Titled A Kids Book About Diwali, the book aims to spread awareness about the cultural traditions of the festival while promoting the importance of unity and belonging.

Bhargava, an Indian-American entrepreneur and former elementary school teacher, explained that her inspiration for writing the book stemmed from a desire to create a resource that every child, regardless of their background, could connect with.

In an interview with PTI, she shared her motivations, saying, “For those who celebrate Diwali, I wanted them to feel seen and to feel like they belong, and for those who do not, I wanted them to understand the festival and how they could join in the celebration.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chhavi Arya Bhargava 🇮🇳 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@chhavidc)

The book is the latest addition to the popular series A Kids Book About, published by A Kids Co. With over 170 books, the series covers a range of important topics, making it easier for parents and educators to facilitate meaningful conversations with children.

Bhargava’s A Kids Book About Diwali continues in this tradition, addressing core themes like identity, inclusivity, joy, and sharing. She describes the book as a “guide to understanding how traditions can unite us,” with universal messages such as light overcoming darkness, good triumphing over evil, knowledge prevailing over ignorance, and justice over inequality.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chhavi Arya Bhargava 🇮🇳 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@chhavidc)

- Advertisement -

Bhargava emphasizes that these are values everyone can relate to, regardless of their cultural background. “I hope that they walk away with a sense of curiosity and pride—curiosity about the world around them, and pride in their own or others’ cultures. Diwali is for everyone… it is an inclusive holiday,” she said.

This focus on inclusivity is particularly timely given the recent declaration of Diwali as a school holiday for New York City public schools, starting this year. Last year, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation making Diwali an official school holiday, marking a significant step in recognizing the importance of the festival in the city’s diverse community.

Bhargava stresses that A Kids Book About Diwali is not just about celebrating the festival, but also about understanding its message of inclusivity. “It’s super important, especially during this time where we all feel divided.

We want to feel united,” she explained. The book aims to teach both children and adults about the significance of Diwali and its role in uniting people from different backgrounds. She added that Diwali is celebrated by multiple faiths, including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists, making it a uniquely diverse holiday.

In her research for the book, Bhargava spoke to over 300 South Asian mothers about their understanding of Diwali. While most of them mentioned the traditions surrounding the festival, such as fireworks, “Rangoli,” and feasts, she found that more than half were unable to explain the deeper significance and the stories behind the festival.

This discovery further fueled her desire to create a non-fiction book about Diwali that could serve as both a learning tool and a refresher for parents and children alike.

“There are so many stories out there from different regions of India about Diwali, but many people still do not know about it,” Bhargava explained. She hopes that readers, whether they are children, teenagers, or adults, will walk away having learned something new. “People reading this book are going to learn something from it, whether you are a child, a teenager, or an adult, you will learn something from A Kid’s Book About Diwali,” she said.

Bhargava also emphasized the need for schools to take a more active role in celebrating Diwali and integrating it into their curriculums. “You cannot have awareness without education. You cannot have inclusivity without awareness. So all of that ties in together,” she concluded.

With its focus on Diwali’s cultural richness and its messages of inclusivity and diversity, Bhargava’s new book is poised to become an important educational tool for families and schools alike. By making the festival more accessible to children of all backgrounds, A Kids Book About Diwali aims to foster a greater understanding and appreciation for one of the world’s most widely celebrated holidays.