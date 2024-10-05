Biden and Netanyahu’s diverging views on Gaza conflict: A strain on US-Israel relations

The longstanding and often complex relationship between U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is increasingly coming under strain as their views on the Gaza war diverge. With their political futures hanging in the balance, both leaders find themselves at a crossroads in managing the escalating Middle East conflict.

Biden’s push for diplomacy and Netanyahu’s hardline stance against ceasing military operations in Gaza have created a noticeable rift, complicating the trajectory of U.S.-Israel relations.

During a rare appearance in the White House press briefing room on Friday, Biden expressed frustration with Netanyahu, signaling that their relationship had hit a rough patch.

When asked if Netanyahu might be holding up a peace deal to influence the outcome of the 2024 U.S. presidential election, Biden replied, “No administration has helped Israel more than I have. None. None. None. And I think Bibi should remember that. And whether he’s trying to influence the election, I don’t know, but I’m not counting on that.”

This morning, I joined a call with G7 leaders to discuss Iran’s unacceptable attack against Israel and to coordinate a response to this attack, including new sanctions. I reaffirmed the United States’ ironclad commitment to Israel’s security. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 2, 2024

- Advertisement -

This tension between the two leaders surfaced in response to comments made by one of Biden’s allies, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), who had raised concerns earlier in the week about Netanyahu’s disinterest in pursuing a peace deal.

Murphy suggested that Netanyahu’s hesitation could be influenced by U.S. politics, telling CNN, “I don’t think you have to be a hopeless cynic to read some of Israel’s actions, some of Prime Minister Netanyahu’s actions, as connected to the American election.”

While Biden has worked to maintain U.S. support for Israel’s defense, he has simultaneously voiced concerns about Israel’s military actions. Biden has long pushed for a diplomatic solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, a stance that contrasts with Netanyahu’s approach.

Recently, U.S. and Israeli officials have held private discussions about negotiating a ceasefire or peace deal, but those efforts have yet to materialize. In fact, Netanyahu has publicly resisted such a notion, most notably during a speech at the U.N. General Assembly where he flatly rejected a U.S.-led call for a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

“Israel will continue degrading Hezbollah until all our objectives are met,” Netanyahu told global leaders, emphasizing that military operations would proceed.

Tonight, millions in the United States, Israel, and around the world will celebrate Rosh Hashanah. This year’s holidays come at a time of conflict and remembrance of painful losses. But I know that even with heavy hearts, the Jewish people have unbreakable spirits. During this… pic.twitter.com/5il40AJ6or — President Biden (@POTUS) October 2, 2024

Israel’s actions in Gaza and Lebanon, particularly its offensive against Hezbollah and airstrikes that have resulted in civilian casualties, have been a point of contention between the two nations. For Netanyahu, halting military operations could mean political suicide, as his far-right coalition is built on a hardline approach to security.

Ending the war could lead to a loss of political support and possibly even force him to confront his ongoing legal challenges. In contrast, Biden’s focus has been on preventing further escalation in the region, cautioning Israel to be mindful of civilian casualties.

“The Israelis have every right to respond to the vicious attacks on them, not just from the Iranians, but from everyone from Hezbollah to Houthis,” Biden said on Friday. “But the fact is that they have to be very much more careful about dealing with civilian casualties.”

While Biden has supported U.S. military aid to Israel, his administration has delayed certain weapons deliveries in an effort to exert leverage over Netanyahu. The Biden administration’s concern over an all-out regional war has led to a more assertive stance, particularly regarding Israel’s responses to threats from groups like Hezbollah, Hamas, and Iran-backed militias.

Additionally, Biden has ordered an increased U.S. military presence in the region to safeguard Israel from missile attacks, including those from Iranian forces. In April and again earlier this week, U.S. forces were involved in shooting down missiles aimed at Israel.

Netanyahu’s actions have not only strained his relationship with Biden but have also caused division within the Democratic Party. A significant portion of Democrats have voiced concerns about Israel’s aggressive military response and its impact on Palestinian civilians.

For Biden, managing this divide is critical as he looks to shore up support for Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for the 2024 election. Harris, if she wins, will inherit a complex foreign policy landscape that includes this ongoing Middle East crisis.

On the domestic front, the conflict has broader implications, particularly regarding energy prices. Following Iran’s missile attacks and Israel’s threats of retaliation, oil prices surged by 5 per cent on Thursday (3).

This rise in oil prices, just weeks before the 2024 U.S. presidential election, could negatively impact Harris’s campaign, despite the positive economic news released earlier in the week.

Biden, however, has not yet decided how the U.S. will respond to Iran’s provocations. “I think if I were in their shoes, I’d be thinking about other alternatives than striking oil fields,” he remarked, dismissing the idea of a U.S. military response focused on Iranian oil infrastructure.

By contrast, the relationship between Netanyahu and Republican frontrunner Donald Trump has been far more amicable. Trump and Netanyahu have shared a close bond, with Trump hosting Netanyahu earlier this year.

During his presidency, Trump enacted several policies that were applauded by Netanyahu, such as recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, moving the U.S. embassy there, recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, and ending the U.S. stance that Jewish settlements in the West Bank were illegal.

These moves significantly bolstered Netanyahu’s political standing at the time and further solidified their partnership.

As Biden and Netanyahu’s positions on the Gaza conflict increasingly diverge, the strain on U.S.-Israel relations continues to grow. With both leaders facing significant political challenges at home, their ability to navigate these disagreements will likely shape the future of U.S. involvement in the region and influence the direction of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict for years to come.