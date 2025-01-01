Dr. Michael Roizen reveals six simple lifestyle habits to reverse aging by 20 years

At 78, Dr. Michael Roizen, a wellness expert and Chief Wellness Officer at Cleveland Clinic, claims to have reversed his biological age by two decades. With his biological age now at 57.6 years, Dr. Roizen credits this transformation to six simple yet impactful lifestyle habits.

In a conversation with Business Insider, the longevity expert and author shared his strategies for maintaining youthfulness and vitality despite the demands of a busy schedule.

1. Walk More to Stay Active

Dr. Roizen incorporates 10,000 steps into his daily routine, emphasizing the importance of walking for both physical and mental well-being. “Walk a little more,” he advises, revealing how he parks farther away from his workplace to ensure he gets additional steps.

Research supports his advice—a 2023 study from the University of Cambridge highlighted that brisk walking for just 75 minutes per week can reduce the risk of death from all causes and lower the likelihood of developing cardiovascular diseases and cancer.

2. Add Superfoods Like Avocado, Salmon, and Olive Oil

To promote longevity, Dr. Roizen recommends incorporating nutrient-rich foods such as avocado, salmon, and olive oil into your diet. These ingredients, celebrated for their health benefits, are linked to a reduced risk of cardiovascular diseases and overall improved well-being. He assures that even with just these three dietary changes, one can observe positive effects on health.

3. Follow a Consistent Sleep Routine

Good quality sleep is another cornerstone of Dr. Roizen’s anti-aging regimen. By prioritizing consistent and restorative sleep, he ensures his body recovers and functions optimally. Research has repeatedly shown that a well-regulated sleep cycle improves cognitive function, strengthens immunity, and contributes to longer lifespans.

4. Engage in Strength Training

Dr. Roizen incorporates strength training into his weekly fitness routine to maintain muscle mass and bone health. Resistance exercises not only combat the natural decline in muscle strength with age but also support metabolic health and improve mobility, making them an essential part of his youthful approach.

5. Practice Gratitude

Mental well-being plays a crucial role in overall health, and Dr. Roizen attributes much of his success to practicing gratitude daily. Expressing thankfulness not only reduces stress but also fosters a positive mindset, which has been shown to improve life satisfaction and resilience.

6. Stay Socially Connected

Finally, Dr. Roizen emphasizes the importance of staying socially active. Regular interaction with friends and family helps reduce feelings of loneliness and has been linked to improved mental health and longer lifespans.

With these six habits, Dr. Roizen has successfully managed to turn back his biological clock. His inspiring journey underscores the power of simple lifestyle changes in achieving better health and longevity. As he continues to lead by example, his advice resonates as a practical guide for those seeking to improve their quality of life.