British Wildlife Photography Awards 2024 winners announced

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

The British Wildlife Photography Awards for 2024 showcase an array of captivating images capturing the essence of Britain’s wildlife and habitats. With over 14,000 submissions, the winning photographs depict everything from urban wildlife to mesmerising courtship rituals and microscopic organisms, highlighting the diverse tapestry of life in the region.

Ian Mason's "Three Frogs in Amplexus" captures common frogs in Perthshire, Scotland, winning the category. (Photo: www.bwpawards.org)
Among the standout images is “Ocean Drifter” by Ryan Stalker, which clinched the top spot. It features a soccer ball adrift in the water, adorned with goose barnacles—an unusual sight that underscores the impact of human activity on marine ecosystems. Stalker’s photograph prompts reflection on how our negligence can inadvertently introduce invasive species, disrupting delicate ecological balances.

Mark Williams’ “Starling at Night” featuring a common starling in Solihull, West Midlands, England, emerges as the category winner. (Photo: www.bwpawards.org)

Other remarkable entries include dramatic confrontations, intricate mating displays, and glimpses into the hidden world of tiny organisms. Each photograph tells a story of resilience, fragility, and interconnectedness within Britain’s natural landscape.

Jason McCombe’s “Tiny Forest Balloons” showcases slime mold in Essex, England, securing the category win. (Photo: www.bwpawards.org)

For those eager to delve deeper into the wilderness captured by these talented photographers, the BWPA website offers a rich collection of images. Additionally, a coffee table book featuring this year’s winning entries is available for purchase, inviting audiences to immerse themselves in the beauty of British wildlife.

Robin Dodd’s “Raven Above Arran” captures a raven on the Isle of Arran, Scotland, claiming the category victory. (Photo: www.bwpawards.org)

As the excitement of the 2024 awards settles, anticipation mounts for the 2025 contest, with submissions open until June 2nd. It’s an opportunity for photographers to continue celebrating and documenting the wonders of British wildlife for years to come.

Daniel Valverde Fernandez’s “The Tightrope Walker” features a red fox in Sherwood Pines Forest Park, Nottinghamshire, England, earning the category win.(Photo: www.bwpawards.org)
Ross Hoddinott’s “Three’s a Crowd” showcases a common blue butterfly at Vealand Farm, Devon, England, securing the category win. (Photo: www.bwpawards.org)
Simon Withyman’s “Day Walker” captures a red fox in Bristol, England, claiming the category win. (Photo: www.bwpawards.org)
Graham Niven’s “Beech for the Sky” depicts a beech tree in East Lothian, Scotland. (Photo: www.bwpawards.org)
