Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani. The first shooting schedule of the film was wrapped up in Mumbai, and the second shooting schedule will take place in Goa.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the second shooting schedule will start from 16th April.

Ekta Kapoor, who is co-producing the film, stated, “Shooting during these times is hard on the cast & crew, but they’ve shown fantastic resilience and great teamwork and have turned things around at such short notice; we are ready to roll this week. The scale and mounting of the film call for live, scenic locales instead of studio floors. Also, Goa has always been a character in itself in Mohit’s films. So I am excited to see how Mohit will showcase Goa in Ek Villain Returns.”

Another producer Bhushan Kumar added, “Our first schedule went off well in Mumbai last month, but with rising cases in the city, we have to be careful and ensure the safety of our cast and crew. Mohit and his team scouted some good locations in Goa where the team shoots next. Goa has always been an integral part of all Mohit’s films, Ek Villain Returns will also make the place an important character. The protocols laid down by our governments will be followed and we hope the shoot goes off well.”

Ek Villain Returns is slated to release on 11th February 2022.