Thursday, February 15, 2024
Entertainment

‘Dunki’ drops on Netflix; Shah Rukh says the film ‘close to my heart’

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki has made a huge impact on the audience and there is good news for King Khan’s fans as the film is now streaming on Netflix.

Calling it one of his most “special” films, SRK said, “Dunki is a special film and one that is very close to my heart. We are grateful that we can share this beautiful story with audiences around the world via Netflix. The film is a rollercoaster ride of emotions and I hope this extraordinary journey of a group of friends wins hearts globally.”

The streaming platform shared the update on the official Instagram page.

The caption along with the poster read, “Pack your bags! After a Dunki around the world, @iamsrk is coming home. Dunki, now streaming on Netflix!.”

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by actors like Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. The film received mixed reviews from the audience and critics.

The film focuses on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term “donkey journey”, which refers to the long winding, often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to. With Dunki’s success, SRK has got three back-to-back hits in his kitty.

While talking about the film and his collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan, director Rajkumar Hirani said, “You always want to make a movie with a meaningful and good story. Shah Rukh liked the story from the beginning. After doing action movies, as an actor, he also wanted to do something different and this is the reason he was very involved and happy about it. I also wanted to work with SRK for so long and, ‘mere liye vo baat puri ho gayi’ and finally we worked together and ‘bahut maza aaya’.”

While praising SRK, Hirani added, “He is a great man and he just showers love on everybody and we enjoyed working on this film.”

The film explores the ‘Donkey Flight,’ a risky and illegal method used by people to enter nations such as the United States of America, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

Talking about the entire idea behind the movie and the kind of research he did for it, the director shared, “When we did the research we found that about 7 per cent of people in the country have a passport. Many people dream of going abroad but very few get the visa. It is very difficult. We want unique stories for making a film and I found it good.”

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

