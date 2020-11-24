Diageo has announced a new ten-year sustainability action plan with a range of 25 bold and ambitious goals that include achieve net zero carbon emissions across direct operations.

The ‘Society 2030: Spirit of Progress’ plan from the maker of Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff and Guinness will focus in three core areas: promoting positive drinking, championing inclusion and diversity and pioneering grain-to-glass sustainability.

“As a global business, we are committed to playing our part to protect the future of our planet and to leading the way for others to follow,” commented Ivan Menezes, Diageo chief executive. “I am immensely proud of Diageo’s sustainability and responsibility achievements to date, and this new, ambitious action plan will challenge us even further to deliver more over the critical decade to 2030.”

As part of the plan, the company aims to reach 1 billion people with messages of moderation through its brands, use 30 per cent less water in every drink it makes and increase representation of leaders from ethnically diverse backgrounds to 45 per cent by 2030.

“By setting both gender and ethnicity goals for the business to achieve by 2030, I believe we can truly break down barriers and help shape a more diverse and successful long-term business and society,” Menezes added.

Diageo said it will be harnessing 100 per cent renewable energy to achieve net zero carbon emissions across direct operations and working with suppliers to reduce indirect carbon emissions by 50 per cent.

The firm’s Scottish distilleries of Oban and Royal Lochnagar will both become carbon neutral by the end of this year and it aims to achieve net zero in India by 2025.

On packaging, the plan sets the target of 100% recycled content in plastic packaging by 2030, besides making all packaging widely recyclable.

Diageo has also launched a new global platform, Sustainable Solutions, which will provide non-equity funding to start-up and technology companies in order to help Diageo in its sustainability targets.

Ewan Andrew, chief sustainability officer at Diageo, said: “I’m proud that we have already halved our own carbon footprint and that we are going to push ourselves further by becoming carbon neutral by 2030. It feels fitting that we are leading the way with Oban and Royal Lochnagar distilleries, which will both be carbon neutral by the end of the year.”