Dev Patel set to marry long-time girlfriend Tilda
Entertainment

Dev Patel set to marry long-time girlfriend Tilda

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

British actor Dev Patel, who shot to international fame with Danny Boyle’s 2008 drama Slumdog Millionaire, is set to get married to Australian actress, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, according to reports.

A Reddit user recently announced that the actor will soon tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Tilda Cobham-Hervey. The user further wrote that he got to know about the same from a source who was working on the sets of a movie named Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar by Wes Anderson.

Patel and Cobham-Hervey have been in a steady relationship for over seven years now. The two met on the sets of Hotel Mumbai, which was filmed in Australia. Then, they quickly became friends and their affair became public after pics of them indulging in PDA in Los Angeles went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Patel is waiting for the release of his next film Monkey Man, which also marks his debut as a director.

Inspired by the legend of Lord Hanuman, Monkey Man is set in Mumbai and features the Lion star as a man on a quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to systemically victimise the poor and powerless.

Also starring Sobhita Dhulipala, Vipin Sharma, Ashwini Kalsekar, Adithi Kalkunte, Sikandar Kher, Pitobash, and Makarand Deshpande, along with Sharlto Copley, the film is set to release on April 5, 2024.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

