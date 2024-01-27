8.3 C
London
Saturday, January 27, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentDev Patel drops trailer of his directorial debut ‘Monkey Man’
Entertainment

Dev Patel drops trailer of his directorial debut ‘Monkey Man’

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Ambika Mod to lead Netflix series ‘One Day’

The romantic novel One Day, which turned out to...
Entertainment

Asif Kapadia on ‘The Warrior’ Oscars snub

Indo-British filmmaker Asif Kapadia says the Academy of Motion...
Entertainment

Yashashri Masurkar: ‘Great actors inspire me’

ACCLAIMED actress Yashashri Masurkar has lit up Indian television...
Entertainment

Top 30 under 30 to watch in 2024

AN EXCITING young generation of south Asian creative talent...
Entertainment

Gurinder Chadha to make festive film about Indian scrooge

Indian-origin filmmaker Gurinder Chadha on Tuesday said she is...

Actor Dev Patel is set to unleash his desi-John Wick in Monkey Man, the upcoming action thriller set to release in theatres worldwide on April 5.

Hollywood studio Universal Pictures unveiled the official trailer, featuring well-choreographed and spectacular fight and chase sequences, of the film, which also marks Patel’s directorial debut, on Friday night.

Inspired by the legend of Lord Hanuman, Monkey Man is set in Mumbai and features the Lion star as a man on a quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to systemically victimise the poor and powerless.

The actor plays Kid, an anonymous young man who ekes out a meager living in an underground fight club where, night after night, wearing a gorilla mask, he is beaten bloody by more popular fighters for cash.

“After years of suppressed rage, Kid discovers a way to infiltrate the enclave of the city’s sinister elite. As his childhood trauma boils over, his mysteriously scarred hands unleash an explosive campaign of retribution to settle the score with the men who took everything from him,” the official logline read.

The film also stars popular Indian actors Sobhita Dhulipala, Vipin Sharma, Ashwini Kalsekar, Adithi Kalkunte, Sikandar Kher, Pitobash, and Makarand Deshpande, along with Sharlto Copley.

The trailer sees Patel fighting in a ring, engaging in hand-to-hand combat with Kher, and also taking on multiple criminals in a style reminiscent of Keanu Reeves’ retired assassin from four John Wick movies.

Incidentally, Thunder Road Films, one of the producers of the John Wick franchise, is also backing Monkey Man.

The film is produced by Patel, Jomon Thomas, Oscar-winning filmmaker Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld, Ian Cooper, Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Christine Haebler, and Anjay Nagpal.

Patel has developed the movie from his original story. He wrote the screenplay along with Paul Angunawela and John Collee.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Asif Kapadia on ‘The Warrior’ Oscars snub
Next article
Ambika Mod to lead Netflix series ‘One Day’

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Ambika Mod to lead Netflix series ‘One Day’

Entertainment 0
The romantic novel One Day, which turned out to...

Asif Kapadia on ‘The Warrior’ Oscars snub

Entertainment 0
Indo-British filmmaker Asif Kapadia says the Academy of Motion...

Yashashri Masurkar: ‘Great actors inspire me’

Entertainment 0
ACCLAIMED actress Yashashri Masurkar has lit up Indian television...

Popular

Dev Patel, Mindy Kaling’s ‘To Kill A Tiger’ nominated at Oscars 2024

Entertainment 0
To Kill A Tiger, set in a small Indian...

MP seeks Home Office intervention over worker visas for Hindu temples

Headline Story 0
GARETH THOMAS MP has written to the home secretary...

UK could be heading towards widespread burnout, warns charity

Health 0
The rising number of UK employees needing time away...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc