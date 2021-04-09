On World Health Day yesterday, well-known Hindi film producer Deepshikha Deshmukh announced the addition of a new range of Ayurvedic beauty products called “Love Veda” to her organic skincare brand Love Organically.

The new range includes potions, bath salts, face oils, nourishing ubtans, and even neem combs and Kansa massagers that shower love and care upon the user in the gentlest of ways.

Ever since its launch, Deshmukh’s beauty brand Love Organically has been receiving overwhelming response from customers and Love Veda with its 14 Ayurvedic products adds more nuance and diversity to the already popular range.

Talking in detail about the new range, Deepshikha Deshmukh said, “Launching these sustainable, chemical and cruelty-free products on World Health Day is significant because our health is closely linked to the health of the earth. The pandemic is reminding us to never take wellness for granted and what better way to take care of ourselves than by trusting mother nature to protect and nurture us? And what better way to stay healthy than to ensure that what we use and consume is good not just for us but for the earth as well? That is why Love Organically products are created with organic ingredients handpicked from farms across the country. What’s more, Love Veda channels ancient Ayurvedic wisdom by unlocking over 6000 -year- old beauty secrets. All the products are made in WHO and GMP-certified manufacturing plants and I am proud to share that an all-women team is powering the brand.”

She adds, Love Veda is mining nature’s treasures to make you feel more soothed and balanced. The products are steeped in luxury and they distil age-old beauty rituals and source potent ingredients to bring forth the beauty already within you. These products are meant to not just make you look good but to help you feel good too with active ingredients that are potent, anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, cooling, detoxifying, collagen boosting, ‘pitta’ pacifying, luxurious, and suitable for all skin types.”