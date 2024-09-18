21.9 C
Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone's tie knot in a dreamy wedding at the Puth family home in Montecito
Entertainment

Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone’s tie knot in a dreamy wedding at the Puth family home in Montecito

By: vibhuti

Date:

(Photo credit: @charlieputh)

Singer-songwriter Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone tied the knot on September 7, 2024, in an intimate ceremony at the Puth family residence in Montecito, California. Their love story, which has spanned years, blossomed after they began dating in June 2022.

“Our fathers attended elementary school together, and we both grew up in New Jersey,” Brooke shared. “There was always a spark and chemistry between us, but the timing never seemed to work out—until it did. It’s like an invisible string was always there, showing us that timing is everything.”

Charlie proposed to Brooke on September 5, 2023, in a beautifully intimate moment at 11:11 p.m., their favorite time, while the couple shared Chinese food on the couch. They celebrated in New York City afterward before deciding to hold their wedding at the Puth family home.

Planning the wedding was a labor of love for Brooke, who worked closely with wedding planners Tory and Lauren of Smith + James Events. “Ever since I was a little girl, I had a clear vision of how the day would unfold,” Brooke said.

 

“I wanted our wedding to marry tradition with modern unconventionality. Serving mini hotdogs on silver platters, for example, was more than just a fun detail. It was a reflection of my love for styles that blend the refined with the playful.”

Brooke’s fashion choices were just as thoughtful. Known for her personal style, she collaborated with designer Danielle Frankel to create a custom wedding dress. “I wanted a dress that was classic, but far from basic; feminine, yet with an edge; sculptural, without feeling like a costume,” Brooke said. After months of fittings, she found the perfect linen dress that captured her vision.

 

The wedding weekend began with a rehearsal dinner at San Ysidro Ranch, where paper lanterns hung above tables adorned with wildflowers and candles. Brooke wore a vintage 2001 Chanel trench paired with Jil Sander sandals and carried an Olympia Le Tan Lake Como clutch, hinting at the couple’s honeymoon destination.

The following day, the couple was married in a simple yet elegant ceremony in front of an olive tree at the Puth residence. Servers passed Champagne and wore custom aprons embroidered with calla lilies to match Brooke’s bouquet.

The Sunday Service Choir performed “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” as Brooke walked down the aisle with her father. “The ceremony was both our favorite part of the whole day,” Brooke said. “When I was standing up there, I have never felt more connected to Charlie—it was like time stopped.”

 

After exchanging vows, the newlyweds recessed to “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” while guests tossed flower petals. For their wedding bands, Brooke and Charlie chose matching chunky gold cigar bands with inset diamonds, created by Charlie’s family jeweler.

The reception took place in a tent, where Brooke changed into a sleek Jil Sander dress, perfect for dancing. Guests enjoyed live music, a raw bar, and an interactive martini cart. The couple’s personal touch was evident throughout the night, from custom cocktail napkins with their handwriting to butter mounds and fresh sourdough on the tables, which added a cozy dinner-party vibe.

 

Brooke and Charlie’s first dance was to Bruce Springsteen’s “Jersey Girl,” paying tribute to their New Jersey roots. Brooke then shared a father-daughter dance to “Daddy’s Little Girl” and “Brown Eyed Girl” before the night transitioned into dinner and more dancing. As an Italian, Brooke made sure pasta was served family-style to create a warm, intimate atmosphere.

As the night wound down, guests were treated to a vintage-style photo booth and late-night snacks of burgers, mini beer mugs, espresso martini shots, and French fries, all in custom packaging. For the after-party, Brooke changed into an off-white Prada slip dress and wore her mother’s Tiffany & Co. hardware earrings as her “something borrowed.”

Looking back on the magical weekend, Brooke said, “[It] feels like a dream. We can’t believe it’s all over, but we had the best night ever.” Though the wedding has ended, the couple is excited to begin their lives together.

vibhuti
vibhuti

