BLACKPINK’s Jennie with GOT7’s BamBam dining at Sushi Park in LA

BLACKPINK’s Jennie Kim was recently seen enjoying a low-key outing in Los Angeles, sparking excitement among fans. The K-pop star was spotted dining at Sushi Park, a modest restaurant in West Hollywood known for attracting A-list celebrities. Alongside Jennie was GOT7’s BamBam, an unexpected companion who shares a close friendship with Jennie’s bandmate, Lisa.

The sighting occurred on Tuesday (17), and quickly went viral when Instagram user @jpeghype broke the news. Paparazzi shots of Jennie and BamBam flooded social media, with fans expressing their delight at seeing the duo together.

Jennie, dressed in an all-black outfit, looked stylish and relaxed, pairing an Alaïa leather jacket with Acne Studios pinstriped trousers. Fans couldn’t get enough of her fashion choices, with one Twitter user exclaiming, “Jennie ruby out in west Hollywood in an Alaïa leather jacket and Acne Studios pinstriped trousers. Obsessed is an understatement.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane)

The group dined at Sushi Park, a small restaurant located in a strip mall, which has become a go-to spot for celebrities such as Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner, and Emma Stone. The New York Times reported that Sushi Park offers an omakase-style menu, where the chef decides the meal, with a strict focus on traditional sushi. A sign at the entrance even warns guests, “No Takeout! No Salad! No Teriyaki, Tempura! No Trendy Sushi! No California Roll! No Spicy Tuna Roll! We serve only Traditional Sushi!”

Sushi Park’s chef and owner, Peter Park, is known for his dedication to his regular customers, often shying away from media attention. Despite the restaurant’s rising fame, thanks to its celebrity visitors, Park prefers to keep his establishment humble and focused on delivering exceptional service. When approached by the New York Times for an interview, the restaurant declined, stating, “Our current focus is deeply committed to our regular customers, and we wish to concentrate our efforts on providing them with the best service and experience.”

- Advertisement -

The viral photos of Jennie and BamBam stirred plenty of speculation among fans. Many were surprised to see them hanging out, given BamBam’s close bond with Lisa. The outing also led some to wonder if other BLACKPINK members were present, though there were no confirmed sightings of Jennie’s bandmates.

A fan on Instagram commented, “Wow, good to know that, behind the scenes, they all are friends.” Another added, “They were cooking something good,” hinting at the possibility that Jennie might be working on a new project, given the presence of YG choreographer Silvergun and members of the Odd Atelier staff.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jpeg (@jpeghype)

While the evening was a quiet one, Jennie’s fans were thrilled to see her enjoying time with friends in Los Angeles. The K-pop idol even shared her own set of solo pictures on Instagram, wearing the same outfit she had been spotted in at Sushi Park. In one of her Instagram Stories, she expressed affection for her fanbase, writing, “I miss you blinks (white heart emoji).”

BamBam and Jennie’s outing has further fueled excitement about their friendship. BamBam’s warm rapport with Lisa is well-known, and fans were quick to embrace his unexpected camaraderie with Jennie. The two stars are currently pursuing solo artistic endeavors, with fans eagerly awaiting their future projects.

In addition to Jennie’s viral moment, fans couldn’t stop raving about her outfit and the casual, understated vibe of Sushi Park. “This Sushi Park is so famous,” wrote one Instagram user. Another requested, “Jennie girl, you better post it,” in reference to her outfit, and Jennie delivered by sharing her own snaps shortly after.

As Sushi Park continues to attract celebrities like Jennie and BamBam, it remains a quiet spot where stars can enjoy a traditional sushi meal away from the spotlight.