21.9 C
New York
Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Subscribe
HomeTrendingXandra Pohl sparks dating rumors with Danny Amendola at 'Dancing With the...
Trending

Xandra Pohl sparks dating rumors with Danny Amendola at ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Premiere

By: vibhuti

Date:

Xandra Pohl, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, is fueling rumors of a romance with former NFL star Danny Amendola. (Photo credit: @xandrapohl)

Related stories

Xandra Pohl, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, is fueling rumors of a romance with former NFL star Danny Amendola. The speculation began after she attended the Dancing With the Stars season 33 premiere on Tuesday (17) to support Amendola, who made his debut as a celebrity contestant.

Pohl was spotted in the audience alongside Amendola’s mother, Rose. The 23-year-old model, wearing a V-neck shirt and her signature long, pin-straight hair, was seen applauding and smiling during one of the performances. This sighting has added to the growing speculation about the duo’s relationship.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by X A N D R A (@xandrapohl)

Back in June, Xandra and Danny were photographed together at Tom Brady’s Patriots Hall of Fame induction, further sparking dating rumors.

The appearance came just a month after Pohl was rumored to be dating Kansas City Chiefs winger Louis Rees-Zamm when they were seen together at Worlds of Fun amusement park.

Although Xandra has not addressed her relationship with either football star, she previously shared with E! News in May, “I’m in my single era. I am saying yes to dates and I’m meeting a ton of people.”

- Advertisement -

Danny Amendola, 38, has remained private about his personal life, preferring to keep it out of the spotlight. He previously opened up about his past relationship with Olivia Culpo, explaining the differences in their approach to privacy.

“I believe there should be a boundary btw private life and social media. Olivia believes in fishbowl lifestyle,” Danny wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post in 2019.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
BLACKPINK’s Jennie with GOT7’s BamBam dining at Sushi Park in LA

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Starmer receives $100,000 in gifts, outpacing other leaders

UK News 0
Keir Starmer has declared more than $100,000 in gifts...

Congress files police complaint over threats to Rahul Gandhi’s safety

India News 0
The Congress party lodged a police complaint on Wednesday,...

BLACKPINK’s Jennie with GOT7’s BamBam dining at Sushi Park in LA

Entertainment 0
BLACKPINK’s Jennie Kim was recently seen enjoying a low-key...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc