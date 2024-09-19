Australian YouTuber faces backlash for criticizing Indian cuisine, social media defends rich cultural heritage

Australian YouTuber Dr. Sydney Watson recently found herself at the center of an online controversy after she criticized Indian food for using what she called “dirt spices.” Social media users were quick to come to the defense of Indian cuisine, offering a blend of sarcasm, history lessons, and cultural pride in response to her remarks.

The incident began when an X user named Jeff shared a post praising Indian cuisine, calling it the “best on earth” and daring anyone to disagree. Accompanied by a vibrant image of curries and rice, the post quickly went viral, garnering over 25 million views as food enthusiasts from around the world celebrated the rich flavors of Indian dishes.

However, the celebratory tone didn’t last long. Dr. Watson, unimpressed with the outpouring of love for Indian food, responded, “It really, really isn’t.” Her comment sparked immediate online debate, but it was her follow-up statement that truly ignited the backlash. She wrote, “If your food requires you to put dirt spices all over it in order for it to be palatable, your food is not good.”

This statement, which has been viewed over 8 million times, did not sit well with social media users. Many quickly jumped in to defend Indian cuisine, schooling Watson on the history and cultural importance of Indian food, particularly its extensive use of spices, which have been coveted for centuries.

One user commented, “This is a blatant cope coming from a group that was so desperate for spices that they had to colonise much of the world for it.

And even after all that, they still could not make properly spiced food and had to make an Indian dish, Chicken Tikka Masala, the national dish in their home country. Just accept that your culinary culture sucks and move on, rather than making up such convoluted copes.”

Another user emphasized the historical context, adding, “European countries used to go to war for control over the spice trade in India.”

Sarcasm was also present in many of the replies, with one user humorously noting, “Funny how ‘dirt spices’ have given birth to some of the most coveted cuisines in the world. I’ll take flavour over bland any day.”

Another pointed out the global love for Indian dishes, saying, “Indian food is a celebration of culture, tradition, and love. If you don’t like it, that’s your loss.”

The criticism of Watson’s remarks didn’t end there. Many users highlighted how Indian spices and flavors have permeated global cuisine, with one user noting, “The obsession with Indian curries across the world speaks for itself.”

Another pointed out the irony of Watson’s comments, saying, “Still, you people take turmeric shots in fancy bottles, ginger shots, ashwagandha in capsules. You have no clue about the history of Indian food.”

The backlash against Dr. Watson continued as the conversation on social media evolved into a broader discussion about the global influence of Indian cuisine and the importance of understanding its rich history.

Despite the criticism, Watson’s comments have kept the debate alive, but one thing remains clear: Indian cuisine, with its complex flavors and cultural significance, is not to be underestimated.

Indian cuisine is globally popular, ranking as the 4th most preferred cuisine worldwide according to a 2019 YouGov survey. It is especially favored in countries like the UK, where there are 12,000 Indian restaurants, and the US, which has around 80,000. Indian food is frequently ordered on delivery platforms like UberEats and DoorDash, with rising global searches for Indian recipes.

Additionally, Indian spices are in high demand, with 1.3 million metric tons exported annually. The cuisine’s rich flavors and diversity have made it a favorite in countries like Canada, Australia, and the Middle East.