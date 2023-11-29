Charli XCX engaged to George Daniel

Popular English singer and songwriter Charli XCX, 31, is now engaged to her longtime boyfriend, George Daniel, a British drummer, singer, songwriter, and record producer.

She revealed on Instagram that she and George Daniel of the 1975 are engaged and will soon get married.

“Charlie XCX and George Daniel are f**king for life!” stated the musician.

Their rep also confirmed the engagement news.

Within hours, the announcement earned several likes and comments from a number of the couple’s famous friends.

George’s bandmate Matty Healy commented, “I cry” in celebration of the sweet news, and Healy’s mum, television personality Denise Welch, added that she was “so happy” for the famous pair.

Singer Rita Ora commented and said she knew this would happen, and heiress Paris Hilton added some love heart emojis to the Instagram post.

Born on August 2, 1992, Charlotte Emma Aitchison, aka Charli XCX, started her singing career by posting her songs on the social media platform, Myspace. She was later discovered on the platform and was hired by warehouse raves.

Apart from being a drummer, singer, songwriter, and record producer Daniel, 33, is also a core member and founder of the band, The 1975, which gained widespread fame for its unique blended music.

The 1975 combines pop, electronic, and rock elements into one to create masterpieces.

George first met Charli for a musical collaboration, but their relationship soon turned romantic. They made their romance public in May last year, shortly after working together on Charli’s 2022 album Crash.

The couple has collaborated on songs including ‘Crash’, ‘Selfish Girl’, ‘How Can I Not Know What I Need Right Now’, ‘Spinning’, ‘Hot Girl’ (Bodies Bodies Bodies), ‘In the City,’ and ‘Welcome to My Island’ (George Daniel & Charli XCX Remix).