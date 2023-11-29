0.4 C
London
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentCharli XCX engaged to George Daniel
Entertainment

Charli XCX engaged to George Daniel

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

India News

India honours WWII US servicemen with Himalayan museum

INDIA paid tribute Wednesday (29) to the hundreds of...
Entertainment

Nita on opening of West End blockbuster ‘Mamma Mia’

Nita Ambani, the founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation,...
UK News

The Bhavan UK celebrates Diwali

The Bhavan hosted its annual Diwali Gala on November...
UK News

Eligible parents can apply for free childcare from January

PEOPLE can apply for the free childcare scheme for...
UK News

Landlords of London flat in fire tragedy plead guilty to criminal charges

During a brief hearing at Thames Magistrates’ Court in...

Popular English singer and songwriter Charli XCX, 31, is now engaged to her longtime boyfriend, George Daniel, a British drummer, singer, songwriter, and record producer.

She revealed on Instagram that she and George Daniel of the 1975 are engaged and will soon get married.

“Charlie XCX and George Daniel are f**king for life!” stated the musician.

Their rep also confirmed the engagement news.

Within hours, the announcement earned several likes and comments from a number of the couple’s famous friends.

George’s bandmate Matty Healy commented, “I cry” in celebration of the sweet news, and Healy’s mum, television personality Denise Welch, added that she was “so happy” for the famous pair.

Singer Rita Ora commented and said she knew this would happen, and heiress Paris Hilton added some love heart emojis to the Instagram post.

Born on August 2, 1992, Charlotte Emma Aitchison, aka Charli XCX, started her singing career by posting her songs on the social media platform, Myspace. She was later discovered on the platform and was hired by warehouse raves.

Apart from being a drummer, singer, songwriter, and record producer Daniel, 33, is also a core member and founder of the band, The 1975, which gained widespread fame for its unique blended music.

The 1975 combines pop, electronic, and rock elements into one to create masterpieces.

George first met Charli for a musical collaboration, but their relationship soon turned romantic. They made their romance public in May last year, shortly after working together on Charli’s 2022 album Crash.

The couple has collaborated on songs including ‘Crash’, ‘Selfish Girl’, ‘How Can I Not Know What I Need Right Now’, ‘Spinning’, ‘Hot Girl’ (Bodies Bodies Bodies), ‘In the City,’ and ‘Welcome to My Island’ (George Daniel & Charli XCX Remix).

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Nita on opening of West End blockbuster ‘Mamma Mia’

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

India honours WWII US servicemen with Himalayan museum

India News 0
INDIA paid tribute Wednesday (29) to the hundreds of...

Nita on opening of West End blockbuster ‘Mamma Mia’

Entertainment 0
Nita Ambani, the founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation,...

The Bhavan UK celebrates Diwali

UK News 0
The Bhavan hosted its annual Diwali Gala on November...

Popular

Coronavirus and stigma among priorities for India’s new transgender council

India News 0
Discrimination, housing and the impact of COVID-19 are among...

News anchor Arnab Goswami arrested for alleged abetment of suicide

India News 0
One of India's top TV news anchors, Arnab Goswami,...

Big fat Indian wedding in air as couple exchange vows on Boeing 747 aircraft

Entertainment 0
The wedding season has started and couples are finding...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc