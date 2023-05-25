Cult classic Amar Akbar Anthony is always included in the lists of greatest Bollywood films of all time. The highest-grossing Hindi movie of 1977 had a star-studded cast, memorable music, magical moments, and a legendary story of three brothers, brought up in different faiths after being separated as children.

The Manmohan Desai-directed entertainer, which was released on May 27, 1977, marks its 46th anniversary this week, and to celebrate, Eastern Eye decided to share 46 fun facts connected to it.