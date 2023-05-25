After making a glorious debut at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival in a resplendent maroon velvet gown, Bollywood star Sunny Leone walked the red carpet at the screening of her film Kennedy in a flowy high-slit pastel gown. Kennedy director Anurag Kashyap and her co-star Rahul Bhat accompanied her and the trip posed together for the shutterbugs.

Sharing her pictures on Instagram, the actress wrote, “The world premiere of Kennedy and I could not be more proud to represent Indian cinema. Such an amazing moment for myself and the entire team!”

Leone’s husband Daniel Weber, who was her plus-one at the screening, also took to Instagram to share a special post for her.

He wrote in the caption, “You are Cannes Film Festival’s beacon of light. There are no correct words! I witnessed history being made in front of my eyes tonight. We all have a journey but not everyone can conquer their dreams. You are an inspiration to millions and an inspiration to me. Thank you, Sunny Leone, for being you.”

“Thank you, Anurag Kashyap, for everything and the vision. Thank you, Rahul Bhat, for your superb performance! Thank you, Zee Studios, for showing this to the world,” he added.

In another post, Leone wrote, “The proudest moment of my career so far! Thank you, Anurag Kashyap, for this moment! And Rahul Bhat for letting me share the screen with you in this amazing performance! Love you both! (sic).”

