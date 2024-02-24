BBC confirms a spin-off for hit legal drama ‘The Split’

The BBC has confirmed a spin-off series for its hit legal drama, The Split, nearly two years since the series came to a close with its third season in 2022.

Starring Nicola Walker, The Split delved into the intricate world of family law, focusing on the lives and relationships of a group of divorce lawyers working at a prestigious firm in London.

The spin-off series has been titled The Split Up and will have six parts. It will follow the high-stakes world of Manchester’s divorce law circuit, where one family of lawyers, the Kishans, reigns supreme.

The synopsis reads: “Kishan Law is a British-Asian high net-worth family law firm in Manchester, noted for its clientele and its reputation. They are the ‘go-to firm’ for Manchester’s elite who come to them for their excellence, integrity, and discretion. But the future and legacy of Kishan Law hangs in the balance when a family secret from the past comes to light, throwing their professional and personal lives into turmoil.”

The Split-Up is created by Ursula Rani Sarma and executive produced by Abi Morgan, who was the brains behind The Split.

Talking about the series, Ursula said, “I was honoured to be asked to create The Split Up, a spin-off which introduces a whole new family and city while still holding on to the warmth, humour, and heartbreak of Abi Morgan’s original series.”

“To be able to place a contemporary British-Asian family, helmed by brilliant women, at the heart of a primetime drama series is a dream come true for me as a writer who believes strongly in the importance of representation on our screens,” she added.

Speaking of the new series, Abi said, “After the success of The Split, it’s been great to see The Split Up take shape in lead writer Ursula Rani Sarma’s capable hands, reinvigorating all that audiences love. A new legal family, grabbing at life in a new city, battling new legal cases, as the professional and personal deliciously collide. A brilliant new cast of characters caught in the messiness of love, marriage, deception, and divorce, make it their own. It is ripe to be taken into the hearts of anyone who loved the show.”

Executive producing alongside Abi and Ursula are The Split alumni, Lucy Dyke, Jane Featherstone, and producer Sumrah Mohammed.

Casting for The Split Up has yet to be announced. Stay tuned to this space for more updates!