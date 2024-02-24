0.9 C
London
Sunday, February 25, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentBBC confirms a spin-off for hit legal drama ‘The Split’
Entertainment

BBC confirms a spin-off for hit legal drama ‘The Split’

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

‘You have to learn to evolve with it’: Aamir Khan on use of AI in films

Superstar Aamir Khan on Friday said one cannot ignore...
Entertainment

Kanda: Musical power of meaningful songs

RISING British music star Kanda has garnered attention with...
Entertainment

Sumbul Touqeer: Finding that beautiful balance

SHE may be just 20 years old, but Sumbul...
Entertainment

Manoj Bajpayee’s 30 years in cinema celebrated at Tagore Centre in Berlin

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, whose new film The Fable was...
Entertainment

Suresh Wadkar receives Lata Mangeshkar Award

Veteran playback singer Suresh Wadkar has been honoured with...

The BBC has confirmed a spin-off series for its hit legal drama, The Split, nearly two years since the series came to a close with its third season in 2022.

Starring Nicola Walker, The Split delved into the intricate world of family law, focusing on the lives and relationships of a group of divorce lawyers working at a prestigious firm in London.

The spin-off series has been titled The Split Up and will have six parts. It will follow the high-stakes world of Manchester’s divorce law circuit, where one family of lawyers, the Kishans, reigns supreme.

The synopsis reads: “Kishan Law is a British-Asian high net-worth family law firm in Manchester, noted for its clientele and its reputation. They are the ‘go-to firm’ for Manchester’s elite who come to them for their excellence, integrity, and discretion. But the future and legacy of Kishan Law hangs in the balance when a family secret from the past comes to light, throwing their professional and personal lives into turmoil.”

The Split-Up is created by Ursula Rani Sarma and executive produced by Abi Morgan, who was the brains behind The Split.

Talking about the series, Ursula said, “I was honoured to be asked to create The Split Up, a spin-off which introduces a whole new family and city while still holding on to the warmth, humour, and heartbreak of Abi Morgan’s original series.”

“To be able to place a contemporary British-Asian family, helmed by brilliant women, at the heart of a primetime drama series is a dream come true for me as a writer who believes strongly in the importance of representation on our screens,” she added.

Speaking of the new series, Abi said, “After the success of The Split, it’s been great to see The Split Up take shape in lead writer Ursula Rani Sarma’s capable hands, reinvigorating all that audiences love. A new legal family, grabbing at life in a new city, battling new legal cases, as the professional and personal deliciously collide. A brilliant new cast of characters caught in the messiness of love, marriage, deception, and divorce, make it their own. It is ripe to be taken into the hearts of anyone who loved the show.”

Executive producing alongside Abi and Ursula are The Split alumni, Lucy Dyke, Jane Featherstone, and producer Sumrah Mohammed.

Casting for The Split Up has yet to be announced. Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
‘You have to learn to evolve with it’: Aamir Khan on use of AI in films

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

‘You have to learn to evolve with it’: Aamir Khan on use of AI in films

Entertainment 0
Superstar Aamir Khan on Friday said one cannot ignore...

Anmol Kharb seals historic gold for Indian badminton team

Sports 0
ANMOL KHARB yet again performed when it mattered, winning...

Indian American student in Illinois died from hypothermia, officials say

USA News 0
AN 18-year-old Indian American University of Illinois student, who...

Popular

‘I don’t vote in this country, my husband can and one day, my daughter will,’ says Priyanka Chopra as she and US Vice President...

Entertainment 0
  Priyanka Chopra, who now lives in the United States...

Netizens call out Google’s AI chatbot ‘Gemini’ for being racist against white people

Business 0
Google’s AI chatbot released on 8th February called ‘Gemini’,...

US voices concern to Sri Lanka president regarding new social media law

Sri Lanka News 0
The US on Tuesday (13), urged Sri Lanka president...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc