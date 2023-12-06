Ankur Khajuria reveals if ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ is rigged

Netflix’s Squid Game: The Challenge has been the talk of the town ever since it premiered late last month.

The reality show, which is based on the streamer’s globally successful South Korean survival series Squid Game, features 456 contestants playing to win a lump sum cash prize of approximately £3.50 million.

London-based surgeon Dr Ankur Khajuria made it to the top 30 and he admitted that he is a fan of the South Korean show.

“I enjoyed the original series and just the games minus killing. But, I’m not really competitive and I like challenges and sports and I’m a surgeon as well. So, I am used to kind of being under pressure and you know, having to kind of deal with, you know, making difficult decisions, etc. This show was more about people and competitors, wanting to prove to themselves that they are mentally and physically tough and that anything that is thrown at them, we can combat it,” he told Hindustan Times.

“I can say this is the toughest thing I’ve ever done in my life, you know, both mentally and physically to do it for that period and yet, nothing comes close to that. If you can survive this you honestly can combat anything,” Khajuria added.

Revealing that it was not about the money, Dr Khajuria said, “My entire strategy was to win the games and challenges. “Yes, there were people in the show who were loud and controversial, and trying to gain camera time. I was deep into the competition and wanted to win. Making it to the top 30 was a boost. We were out for eight hours, working in minus 4 degrees, people were giving up on their people, we just couldn’t take it. But in my head, I was like this is non-negotiable, I have to get through this.”

The show, which has ranked number one in 76 countries, has not only been scrutinised for its alleged unsafe filming environments but has also seen a few contestants claiming that Squid Game: The Challenge was rigged.

Dr Khajuria dismissed the claims and said, “Many have been complaining for several reasons, but most of them were eliminated during the red light Green Light challenge and felt bitter that they didn’t make it through, but we knew this would be tough. This is Squid Game with a huge cash prize which won’t simply be handed over. It was the survival of the fittest. No one was forcing you to do anything, they could have quit.”

Meanwhile, Netflix has announced it has renewed Squid Game: The Challenge for a second season.