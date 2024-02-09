11.8 C
London
Friday, February 9, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentAdarsh Gourav starts shooting for ‘Aliens’
Entertainment

Adarsh Gourav starts shooting for ‘Aliens’

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Top Tamil movies of 2023 and where to watch them

IN 2023, Kollywood witnessed a notable shift compared to...
Entertainment

Amitabh seeks blessings at Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya...
Entertainment

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha announce pregnancy

Actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are expecting their...
Entertainment

Sheeba Akashdeep: Art of living different lives

ACCLAIMED Indian actress Sheeba Akashdeep has combined a successful...
Entertainment

‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ Review: A clean, concise film marred by slapdash script

Maddock Films’ Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring...

Adarsh Gourav, who was recently seen in the movie Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi, has set foot in Thailand and started shooting for the highly anticipated TV series Aliens. He well bonded with the cast and enjoyed the vivid local cuisine.

While expressing his excitement for the project, he said, “I am thrilled to be part of Aliens and embark on this exciting journey with such a talented cast and crew. The opportunity to work alongside renowned creators like Noah Hawley and Ridley Scott is truly humbling, and I look forward to bringing this gripping narrative to life.”

“I’m excited to shoot for the project after a brief schedule we had last year. There’s a great energy amongst the team and the cast and we can’t wait to put all the energy into making the series as iconic as the franchise is,” he added.

Adarsh Gourav will be working with the international cast and crew to bring the captivating story of Aliens to life. The shooting will be happening in Thailand for the next four months.

Adarsh received a positive response for his work in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Helmed by debutant director Arjun Varain Singh, the film is a ‘coming-of-digital-age’ story about three friends in their mid-20s navigating life in the world of social media.

Gourav earlier said, “I am incredibly grateful to producers and filmmakers like Zoya Akhtar, who believe in actors like me who have carved their own paths. Zoya is a dynamic director with an impeccable eye for talent, and I feel privileged to be a part of her much-awaited project, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. I find myself lucky to be working and collaborating with such great minds and the fact that they recognise my work and have given me roles like the one in Kho Gaye”.

Talking about Aliens, it is helmed by the renowned writer and director Noah Hawley and produced by the visionary Ridley Scott, Aliens promises to captivate audiences with its enthralling storyline and stellar performances.

Joining Adarsh Gourav in this project are actors Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, and Essie Davis.

Scheduled to stream on FX on Hulu, Aliens is poised to redefine the sci-fi genre.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Amitabh seeks blessings at Ram Temple in Ayodhya
Next article
Top Tamil movies of 2023 and where to watch them

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Top Tamil movies of 2023 and where to watch them

Entertainment 0
IN 2023, Kollywood witnessed a notable shift compared to...

Amitabh seeks blessings at Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Entertainment 0
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya...

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha announce pregnancy

Entertainment 0
Actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are expecting their...

Popular

‘I don’t vote in this country, my husband can and one day, my daughter will,’ says Priyanka Chopra as she and US Vice President...

Entertainment 0
  Priyanka Chopra, who now lives in the United States...

Imran Khan asks supporters to wait by poll stations after vote

Pakistan news 0
Jailed former Pakistani premier Imran Khan urged his supporters...

Labour party aims to boost trade ties with India

UK News 0
Labour party’s shadow foreign secretary David Lammy and shadow...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc