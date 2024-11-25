‘I am a better actor than Amitabh Bachchan,’ says son Abhishek Bachchan on the sets of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ | Watch video

Abhishek Bachchan is actively promoting his latest film, I Want To Talk, directed by Shoojit Sircar. The film, which recently hit cinemas, has received glowing reviews for its heartfelt portrayal of a father-daughter relationship navigating the challenges of a life-altering diagnosis. While it may not be a massive box office success, critics have lauded its sensitive storytelling and emotional depth.

As part of the promotional tour, Abhishek and Shoojit appeared on Amitabh Bachchan’s popular show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The episode, filled with laughter and witty exchanges, became the talk of the town due to a humorous moment that caught viewers’ attention.

During the show, Shoojit jokingly asked the father-son duo who they thought was the better actor. Without hesitation, Abhishek cheekily claimed it was him, saying he was better than the “century’s biggest Bollywood star.” While some viewers took his remark at face value, leading to online jokes at his expense, the actor quickly clarified that it was all in good humor.

In fact, Abhishek lightened the mood further by revealing a lesser-known quirk about his legendary father. “You might not believe it, but Amitabh Bachchan is really bad at dumb charades,” Abhishek shared, drawing laughs from the audience.

I Want To Talk continues to draw attention for its emotional narrative and the camaraderie between its creators. Despite the online chatter, Abhishek’s lighthearted moment showcased the warmth and humor within the Bachchan family.