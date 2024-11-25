Malaika Arora drops cryptic hint on relationship status after Arjun Kapoor confirms breakup

Bollywood fans are buzzing after Malaika Arora shared a cryptic Instagram story, just days after Arjun Kapoor publicly confirmed his relationship status as “single.” The update has sparked widespread speculation about her current dating life.

Malaika’s post, a repost of an Instagram story, featured the text “My status right now,” with three options: “in a relationship,” “single,” and “hehehe.” The last option was highlighted, leaving fans curious about its meaning. Malaika added no caption or explanation, allowing the cryptic tone of the post to speak for itself.

In contrast, Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to share his thoughts on self-healing. His post read, “Some days you are healing, some days you are feeling, some days you are thriving, some days you are just getting by, and it’s all valid.” The reflective post resonated with many of his followers, drawing attention to his journey post-breakup.

Speculations about the end of their five-year relationship began during a recent Diwali party in Mumbai. Arjun Kapoor, who attended the event alongside his Singham Again co-stars, made headlines for his witty interaction with the paparazzi. When a crowd chanted Malaika Arora’s name, Arjun quipped, “I’m single now, relax.” He added humorously, “He called me tall and handsome, so you assumed it was about my marriage.”

Arjun also opened up about navigating personal struggles after the split. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he reflected on his emotional state: “I think today, like I say this, I needed to just take care of myself. Being selfish is looked at slightly in the wrong way, but I guess it’s not selfish. It’s just I was not okay because of other things. It was not the loneliness or me being alone—it was just a lot that’s happened in my life.”

The pair, who began dating in 2018 following Malaika’s divorce from actor Arbaaz Khan, were known for sharing glimpses of their relationship on social media. During their time together, Arjun stood by Malaika during challenging moments, including the passing of her stepfather, Anil Mehta, in September.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Their split marks the end of one of Bollywood’s most talked-about relationships, but it also signals a new chapter for both. While Arjun seems focused on self-care and personal growth, Malaika’s enigmatic post hints at a more playful approach to her current status.

The updates have left fans divided—some expressing support for their individual journeys, while others speculate about potential reconciliations or new beginnings.