Entertainment

Aanand L Rai to make streaming debut with romance-drama show

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai says he is set to roll out his debut web production, a romance-drama series, this year.

The digital space is populated by projects in the mystery and thriller genres, said the director, adding he aims to deliver something different to audiences.

“There are people making fantastic thrillers and mystery series, but I would love to do something different. I want to reach out to the audience with something new on OTT (over-the-top platforms). I want to give them a world that they have not seen on OTT before. So, I’ll do things on my terms and conditions.

“As a good student, I’ll learn first and then deliver. This year you can expect (the show) but I won’t reveal much about it. All I can say is, I’ll be dealing with romance and drama,” Rai told PTI in an interview on the sidelines of FICCI Frames 2024 here.

The 52-year-old filmmaker, known for films such as Zero, Raanjhanaa, and the Tanu Weds Manu franchise, said he needed to understand the streaming medium before taking the plunge.

“All the OTT platforms were asking me to make content but I wasn’t convinced as it’s new (format of storytelling). It’s a different kind of writing. It is character-driven, it has a bigger plot and arc, which we don’t have in films.

“Films are like a complete soul, and for a series, you need a big body. So, I now know the difference (between the two mediums), but knowing is not enough. I have to learn,” he added.

On the film front, Rai will begin shooting for his next directorial venture Tere Ishk Mein in mid-2024. The movie marks the third collaboration between Rai and actor Dhanush after Raanjhanaa (2013) and Atrangi Re (2021).

While Raanjhanaa was about “two different people from two different worlds”, Tere Ishq Mein explores “love and rage”, he said.

As a producer, he is elated with the response to his latest release Jhimma 2.

Backed by Rai’s Color Yellow Productions and directed by Hemant Dhome, the movie was touted as one of the highest-grossing Marathi films of 2023. Jio Studios and Kshitee Jog, who also starred in the movie, served as co-producers.

Asked if he wants to remake Jhimma 2 in other languages, Rai said adaptations can be a “tedious” job.

“I enjoyed working on Jhimma 2. I became part of it because I found the story interesting. Now, changing the language and doing it again is tedious. For me, filmmaking is not about making money. It’s about those experiences and time that you spent,” he said, adding his banner will announce its upcoming slate soon.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

