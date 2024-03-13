13.3 C
London
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Entertainment'12th Fail', 'Kohrra' big winners at Critics' Choice Awards 2024
Entertainment

’12th Fail’, ‘Kohrra’ big winners at Critics’ Choice Awards 2024

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Vikrant Massey-starrer 12th Fail and Sudip Sharma’s crime series Kohrra bagged top honours at the sixth edition of the Critics’ Choice Awards.

The 2024 award ceremony was held on Tuesday in Mumbai, recognising the best in feature films, short films, and web series across languages and platforms from India.

In the films category, 12th Fail, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, won the Best Feature Film award, with Massey taking home the trophy for Best Actor.

The movie is based on Anurag Pathak’s best-selling novel about the incredible journey of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi.

Actor Shefali Shah was adjudged the winner of the Best Actress award for her performance in the drama movie The Three of Us. The movie registered another win for best cinematography for director Avinash Arun Dhaware.

Tamil drama Koozhangal, which was India’s official entry for Oscars 2022, won the best director trophy for P S Vinothraj.

Actors Jaideep Ahlawat and Deepti Naval were announced as the winners of Best Supporting Actor and Actress, respectively, for their performances in the movies Jaane Jaan and Goldfish.

Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Joram won two awards — Best Writing for Devashish Makhija and Best Editing for Abhro Banerjee.

Kohrra, starring Suvinder Vicky and Barun Sobti, bagged the Best Series award. The show also won awards for Best Actor for Vicky and Best Writing for Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia, and Sharma.

Vikramaditya Motwane won the Best Director award for the period drama series Jubilee, which also won Sidhant Gupta the trophy for Best Supporting Actor.

Rajshri Despande was announced as the best actress award winner for the series “Trial By Fire”, while Amruta Subhash took home the trophy for best supporting actress for “Lust Stories S2: The Mirror”.

The winners of the short film segment were also announced at the ceremony.

Reema Maya’s Nocturnal Burger won three awards — Best Short Film, Best Director, and Best Actress for Millo Sunka.

Giddh, starring Sanjay Mishra, won the best actor and Best Writing for Ashok Sankhla and Manish Saini. The Best Cinematography honour went to Jigmet Wangchuk for Last Days of Summer.

Meanwhile, Ajitpal Singh’s Fire in the Mountains, which had its world premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, was honoured with the Gender Sensitivity Award.

Whereas, veteran music director Usha Khanna was felicitated with the Extraordinary Contribution to Cinema Award at the ceremony, organised by Film Critics Guild and Group M Motion Entertainment, in collaboration with Vistas Media Capital.

