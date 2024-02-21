11 C
London
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma welcome baby boy
Cricket

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma welcome baby boy

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Star India batter Virat Kohli on Tuesday announced that he and his actress wife Anushka Sharma were blessed with a baby boy on February 15.

Kohli and Anushka are already proud parents of a three-year-old daughter Vamika.

“With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika’s little brother into this world!” Kohli informed in an Instagram post.

“We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

The cricketer had opted out of the ongoing Test series against England, citing personal reasons. After that, ex-cricketer AB de Villiers announced on YouTube that Virat and Anushka are expecting a second child. However, later, he retracted his statement.

Kohli and Sharma married in December 2017. In January 2021, the couple was blessed with a baby girl.

