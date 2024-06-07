25.5 C
New York
Friday, June 7, 2024
T20 World Cup 2024: USA clinches shocking victory over Pakistan in super over

By: vibhuti

Date:

USA's players celebrate after winning the game in a super over as Pakistan's Shadab Khan walks off during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 group A cricket match between the USA and Pakistan at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas, on June 6, 2024. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

In a stunning turn of events, the United States secured a remarkable victory over Pakistan in their T20 World Cup match at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, on Thursday. The thrilling contest was decided in a Super Over after both teams finished tied at the end of 40 overs.

Pakistan, after being invited to bat first, posted a total of 159 for 7. Babar Azam led the scoring with 44 off 43 balls.

The team found itself in early trouble at 26 for 3 in 4.4 overs, but Babar, along with Shadab Khan, who contributed to a 72-run partnership, stabilized the innings. Shaheen Afridi’s quickfire 23 not out off 16 balls further boosted Pakistan’s total.

Nosthush Kenjige was the standout bowler for the USA, taking 3 wickets for 30 runs in his four overs.

In response, the USA matched Pakistan’s score, ending their 20 overs at 159 for 3. With the hosts needing 5 runs off the final ball to tie the game, Nitish Kumar hit a four off Haris Rauf, pushing the match into a Super Over.

The USA then set a target of 19 runs in the Super Over, which Pakistan could not achieve, finishing at 13.

This unexpected victory by the USA has sent shockwaves through the tournament, showcasing their potential on the global stage.

