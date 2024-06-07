Taiwan president’s greeting to Modi irks China; US calls it ‘normal’

The general elections in India results were announced, after which multiple country leaders congratulated Modi. Even Taiwan President Lai Ching-te congratulated and Modi replied to their message. On Thursday (6) China protested to India over Modi’s comment that he looked forward to having closer ties with Taiwan and insisted that New Delhi should resist Taiwan authorities ‘political calculations’.

The US has stated such congratulatory messages between two foreign leaders were part of the ‘normal course of diplomatic business.’

Thank you @ChingteLai for your warm message. I look forward to closer ties as we work towards mutually beneficial economic and technological partnership. https://t.co/VGw2bsmwfM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2024

“I would say that such congratulatory messages are the normal course of diplomatic business,” State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters on Thursday at his daily news conference.