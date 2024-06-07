25.5 C
New York
Friday, June 7, 2024
Taiwan president’s greeting to Modi irks China; US calls it ‘normal’

By: vibhuti

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te (C) arrives to inspect military personnel at the air force base in Hualien on May 28, 2024. (Photo by Sam Yeh / AFP) (Photo by SAM YEH/AFP via Getty Images)

The general elections in India results were announced, after which multiple country leaders congratulated Modi. Even Taiwan President Lai Ching-te congratulated and Modi replied to their message. On Thursday (6) China protested to India over Modi’s comment that he looked forward to having closer ties with Taiwan and insisted that New Delhi should resist Taiwan authorities ‘political calculations’.
The US has stated such congratulatory messages between two foreign leaders were part of the ‘normal course of diplomatic business.’

“I would say that such congratulatory messages are the normal course of diplomatic business,” State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters on Thursday at his daily news conference.

Lai, elected as Taiwan’s President last month, conveyed his congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his election victory in a message posted on X. Lai stated, “My sincere congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi on his election victory. We look forward to enhancing the fast-growing #Taiwan-#India partnership, expanding our collaboration on trade, technology, and other sectors to contribute to peace and prosperity in the #IndoPacific.”

In his reply, also posted on X, Modi said, “Thank you @ChingteLai for your warm message. I look forward to closer ties as we work towards mutually beneficial economic and technological partnerships.”

China views Taiwan as a rebel province that must be reunified with the mainland, even by force. Addressing a media briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning reiterated China’s stance, stating, “China opposes all forms of official interactions between the Taiwan authorities and countries having diplomatic relations with China. There is but one China in the world. Taiwan is an inalienable part of the territory of the People’s Republic of China.”

