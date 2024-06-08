17.1 C
Headline news

Musk ‘excited’ to work in India after Modi win

By: vibhuti

Date:

Elon Musk (L) and Narendra Modi (R) (Photo credit: @narendramodi)

Modi was congratulated by multiple leaders and industrialists for the victory in India’s general election. One of the tweet was from Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk where he stated about his ‘exciting works’ along with a congratulatory message for Modi.
Modi will be taking oath as prime minister of India in his third term on June 9. The congratulatory message came two months after the CEO of the electric carmaker Tesla and microblogging  platform X in April postponed his proposed visit to India due to ‘very heavy Tesla obligations.’

Musk who was expected to be in India and meet Modi on April 21 and 22, wrote that he is looking forward to coming to India later this year.
In June last year, Musk met with Modi during the latter’s US visit and stated that he planned to visit India in 2024 while expressing confidence that Tesla would enter the Indian market soon.
His proposed visit had raised expectations that he would announce plans for electric car maker Tesla to set up shop in the country, along with his satcom venture Starlink.
It was also expected that Musk would announce plans for Tesla to set up its manufacturing unit in India and investments could be to the tune of billions of dollars and the way forward for selling Tesla electric cars in India at the earliest.
Not just electric cars, he is also eyeing the Indian market for his satellite internet business Starlink, for which regulatory approvals are awaited. Musk had in the past sought import duty reduction in India for it to be able to sell Tesla cars in the country.
Musk’s plan to visit India in April came on the heels of the government announcing a new electric vehicle policy, under which import duty concessions will be given to companies setting up manufacturing units in the country with a minimum investment of USD 500 million, a move aimed at attracting major global players like Tesla.
vibhuti
vibhuti

