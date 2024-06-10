17.5 C
New York
Monday, June 10, 2024
T20 World Cup 2024: India beats Pakistan by six runs
Headline newsSports

T20 World Cup 2024: India beats Pakistan by six runs

By: vibhuti

Date:

India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the dismissal of Pakistan's captain Babar Azam during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Sunday, June 9, 2024. AP/PTI(PTI06_10_2024_000082B)

The most teeth-biting match took place yesterday between India and Pakistan, being a weekend, all the eyes were on this entertaining match, which started with India batting in the first innings, resulting in all-out at the score of 119 runs in 19 overs and Pakistan losing the match by six runs.

In a thrilling encounter at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, Jasprit Bumrah’s exceptional spell led India to a narrow victory over Pakistan. Chasing a modest target of 120, Pakistan seemed to be in control at 73 for 3 after 12.1 overs, needing just 47 runs from 47 balls.

However, Bumrah’s brilliance in bowling skills turned the tide, as he claimed 3 wickets for just 14 runs in his four overs, restricting Pakistan to 113 for 7 in their 20 overs. Earlier in the match, Pakistan’s bowlers had put India on the back foot, bowling them out for a mere 119 runs.

Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf each took three wickets, while Mohammad Amir contributed with two, Rishabh Pant top-scored for India with 42 runs, but the rest of the batting lineup struggled after a strong start. Despite being at a promising 81 for 3 at the halfway mark, India’s innings fell apart, adding only 38 runs and losing 7 wickets in the final 9 overs.

Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam had opted to field after first winning the toss, a decision that initially seemed to pay off until Bumrah’s match-winning spell shifted the balance in India’s favor.

