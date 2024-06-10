T20 World Cup 2024: India beats Pakistan by six runs

The most teeth-biting match took place yesterday between India and Pakistan, being a weekend, all the eyes were on this entertaining match, which started with India batting in the first innings, resulting in all-out at the score of 119 runs in 19 overs and Pakistan losing the match by six runs.

In a thrilling encounter at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, Jasprit Bumrah’s exceptional spell led India to a narrow victory over Pakistan. Chasing a modest target of 120, Pakistan seemed to be in control at 73 for 3 after 12.1 overs, needing just 47 runs from 47 balls.

India vs Pakistan. New continent, same result 😛 T20 may be a batters’ game, but in New York, bowlers were the Apple of our eyes today. What a thrilling match! Great atmosphere and a wonderful exhibition of our great game in America. Well played, India 🇮🇳 😊#INDvPAK… pic.twitter.com/tdVVREclVp — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 9, 2024

However, Bumrah’s brilliance in bowling skills turned the tide, as he claimed 3 wickets for just 14 runs in his four overs, restricting Pakistan to 113 for 7 in their 20 overs. Earlier in the match, Pakistan’s bowlers had put India on the back foot, bowling them out for a mere 119 runs.

Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf each took three wickets, while Mohammad Amir contributed with two, Rishabh Pant top-scored for India with 42 runs, but the rest of the batting lineup struggled after a strong start. Despite being at a promising 81 for 3 at the halfway mark, India’s innings fell apart, adding only 38 runs and losing 7 wickets in the final 9 overs.

Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam had opted to field after first winning the toss, a decision that initially seemed to pay off until Bumrah’s match-winning spell shifted the balance in India’s favor.