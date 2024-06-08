T20 World Cup: Afghanistan stun New Zealand

In a historic match at the T20 World Cup 2024, Afghanistan defeated New Zealand by 84 runs, marking their first-ever win over the Blackcaps.
Outstanding bowling performances from Fazalhaq Farooqi (4/17), Rashid Khan (4/17), and Mohammad Nabi (2/16) helped Afghanistan secure a resounding victory. Glenn Phillips (18) and Matt Henry (12) were the only New Zealand batsmen to reach double figures.
𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬: 𝟒
𝐃𝐨𝐭𝐬: 𝟏𝟔
𝐑𝐮𝐧𝐬: 𝟏𝟕
𝐖𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬: 𝟒
𝐄.𝐑𝐚𝐭𝐞: 𝟒.𝟐𝟓
The skipper @RashidKhan_19 was unplayable this evening! 🤩⚡#AfghanAtalan | #T20WorldCup | #AFGvNZ | #GloriousNationVictoriousTeam pic.twitter.com/QEeDVPkNks
— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) June 8, 2024
Farooqi initiated the collapse with three wickets in the powerplay, followed by Rashid and Nabi, who dismantled a rusty New Zealand lineup.
Earlier, Afghanistan, after being put into bat, posted a total of 159 for 6. Rahmanullah Gurbaz top-scored with an impressive 80 off 56 balls, supported by his opening partner Ibrahim Zadran’s 44. Azmatullah Omarzai added a quick 22 off 13 balls. For New Zealand, Trent Boult (2/22), Matt Henry (2/37), and Lockie Ferguson (1/28) were the key bowlers.