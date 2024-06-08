19.3 C
New York
Saturday, June 8, 2024
Sports

T20 World Cup: Afghanistan stun New Zealand

In a historic match at the T20 World Cup 2024, Afghanistan defeated New Zealand by 84 runs, marking their first-ever win over the Blackcaps.

Outstanding bowling performances from Fazalhaq Farooqi (4/17), Rashid Khan (4/17), and Mohammad Nabi (2/16) helped Afghanistan secure a resounding victory. Glenn Phillips (18) and Matt Henry (12) were the only New Zealand batsmen to reach double figures.

Farooqi initiated the collapse with three wickets in the powerplay, followed by Rashid and Nabi, who dismantled a rusty New Zealand lineup.

Earlier, Afghanistan, after being put into bat, posted a total of 159 for 6. Rahmanullah Gurbaz top-scored with an impressive 80 off 56 balls, supported by his opening partner Ibrahim Zadran’s 44. Azmatullah Omarzai added a quick 22 off 13 balls. For New Zealand, Trent Boult (2/22), Matt Henry (2/37), and Lockie Ferguson (1/28) were the key bowlers.

Popular

