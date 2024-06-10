Modi’s cabinet includes 13 south Indian ministers and 6 from Gujarat

In a significant cabinet expansion, Modi’s third-term government has inducted over a dozen parliamentarians from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu, along with six MPs from Gujarat. This strategic move strengthens the BJP’s alliances in southern states.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy has joined Modi’s cabinet, alongside BJP stalwarts Nirmala Sitharaman and Pralhad Joshi, who retained their cabinet positions from the previous term.

At a ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan, Shobha Karandlaje and V Somanna, both from BJP, were sworn in as ministers of state. Kumaraswamy, representing the influential Vokkaliga community, joins the cabinet under the JD (S) quota.

The NDA coalition secured a commanding 19 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, with the BJP winning 17 and JD(S) 2. The ruling Congress in the state won nine seats.

Andhra Pradesh’s representation includes Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs K Rammohan Naidu and Chandrasekhar Pemmasani, alongside BJP’s Srinivasa Varma. Pemmasani is noted as the wealthiest minister in the current Lok Sabha.

From Kerala, Suresh Gopi, the lone BJP Lok Sabha MP, and senior leader George Kurian have been appointed ministers. Kurian’s inclusion, despite not being an MP, signals the BJP’s outreach to the Christian community.

Telangana BJP leaders Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar have also been inducted. From Tamil Nadu, L Murugan takes on the role of minister of state.

The number of Gujarat MPs in Modi’s third-term government has decreased to six, down from seven in the second term. Amit Shah, Mansukh Mandaviya, and S Jaishankar were reappointed as cabinet ministers.

New additions from Gujarat include state BJP chief and Navsari MP CR Patil, Rajya Sabha member JP Nadda, and Bhavnagar MP Nimuben Bambhaniya.

Former ministers Rajkot MP Parshottam Rupala, Kheda MP Devusinh Chauhan, and Mahendra Munjpara were not included this time. Rupala, who faced controversy over remarks that upset the Khastriya/Rajput community, served in previous Modi governments as Union minister of state for agriculture and later for fisheries, animal husbandry, and dairying.

Chauhan, previously Union MoS for communication, and Munjpara, former MoS for women and child development, did not return to the cabinet. Darshana Jardosh, former MoS for railways and textiles, also did not contest in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.