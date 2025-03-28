Donald Trump hosts Iftar dinner at White House, thanks muslim community for support

US President Donald Trump hosted an iftar dinner at the White House, marking the observance of Ramadan and acknowledging the contribution of Muslim Americans in the 2024 election. Addressing the gathering, he expressed gratitude to the Muslim community for their support and emphasized his administration’s commitment to diplomacy in the Middle East.

“Good evening and welcome to this iftar dinner, very special. As we are in the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, let me begin by saying to my Muslim friends—Ramadan Mubarak,” said Trump.

The event was attended by Muslim community leaders, diplomats, and government officials who joined in the White House’s annual recognition of Ramadan. The President highlighted the spiritual significance of the month and the importance of fasting.

“Ramadan is a season of spiritual reflection and self-restraint,” he said. “Every day during the sacred month, Muslims fast from dawn to dusk, deepening their focus on prayer and devotion to God. Then, Muslims all over the world join families and friends each night, give thanks to the Almighty, and break their fast with iftar dinner. We are all looking for peace for the entire world.”

During his speech, Trump also acknowledged the overwhelming support his administration received from Muslim Americans in the 2024 election.

“I want to extend a very special thanks to the hundreds of thousands of Muslim Americans who supported us in record numbers in the 2024 presidential election. It was incredible. We started a little slow with you, but we came along,” he stated. “The Muslim community was there for us in November, and while I’m president, I will be there for you.”

His remarks were met with applause as he reassured the community of his administration’s commitment to addressing their concerns.

The iftar dinner also provided Trump an opportunity to reaffirm his government’s dedication to peace in the Middle East. He referenced the Abraham Accords, which were signed in 2020, and spoke about furthering diplomatic efforts.

“We’re keeping our promises to the Muslim community. My administration is engaged in relentless diplomacy to forge lasting peace in the Middle East, building on the historic Abraham Accords, which everybody said would be impossible. And now we’re going to start filling them out,” he said.

The Abraham Accords established diplomatic ties between Israel and several Arab nations, marking a significant shift in regional relations.

As the event concluded, guests gathered to break their fast, symbolizing unity and shared values.

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is one of the holiest periods for Muslims worldwide. It commemorates the divine revelation of the Quran to Prophet Muhammad. Fasting (roza) from pre-dawn to sunset is observed as an act of worship, self-discipline, and spiritual growth. The daily fast is traditionally broken with iftar, an evening meal shared with family and community.

The White House’s annual recognition of Ramadan serves as a bridge between faith and governance, reinforcing the role of inclusivity in national leadership.