25.1 C
New York
Thursday, June 6, 2024
Subscribe
HomeHeadline newsSunita Williams tests manual piloting capability of Boeing Starliner
Headline newsNews

Sunita Williams tests manual piloting capability of Boeing Starliner

By: vibhuti

Date:

Astronaut Sunita Williams of the US speaks during an event on women's empowerment - Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Education - at The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in New Delhi on February 25, 2016. AFP PHOTO/SAJJAD HUSSAIN / AFP / SAJJAD HUSSAIN (Photo credit should read SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

Related stories

Headline news

Biden wishes Modi ahead of government formation

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden congratulated Prime Minister Narendra...
Headline news

India election: Modi to head coalition government in third term

Modi faced unexpected challenges in securing a third term...
Headline news

India elections: Modi hopeful even after no clear majority

One of the biggest democracies in the world celebrated...
Headline news

Modi’s alliance races for majority, numbers fall short in general elections

The Indian democratic nation led by prime minister Narendra...
Headline news

Indian student of California State University goes missing, police issue notice

The US state of California has reported a tragic...

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams and her colleague Butch Wilmore have successfully tested a unique manual piloting capability of Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft on their way to the International Space Station (ISS). This mission marks Williams’ third spaceflight and the first crewed mission for the Starliner spacecraft, dubbed Calypso.

Williams, 58, serving as the pilot, and Wilmore, 61, the mission commander, performed a series of manual piloting demonstrations during the 25-hour flight. Although Starliner is designed to be autonomous, the crew used the hand controller for several maneuvers, including pointing the spacecraft’s nose toward Earth to align the communications antenna and adjusting the solar array for battery charging.

The crew also demonstrated their ability to manually navigate using the star trackers in the VESTA system and conducted orbital adjustments to simulate breaking away from the space station orbit. Additionally, they practiced orienting the spacecraft for re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere and confirmed they could manually charge the batteries if needed.

This mission is critical for Boeing, which has faced several delays and technical issues with the Starliner development. The spacecraft’s first uncrewed test flight in 2019 was marred by software errors, necessitating a second test in 2022. Boeing’s successful crew flight test is a significant step toward fulfilling NASA’s commercial crew program goals.

- Advertisement -

Boeing developed Starliner in response to NASA’s request for commercial crew transport options following the retirement of the Space Shuttle program in 2011. The agency’s shift to purchasing services from commercial providers aimed to save money for other ambitious projects, including the return of humans to the Moon. While SpaceX has already completed its operational missions, Boeing’s successful crew flight test marks a milestone in its journey to provide regular crewed missions to the ISS.

Commander Wilmore expressed gratitude to all those who made the mission possible, acknowledging the challenges faced. Williams added her enthusiasm, saying, “Go ‘Calypso’! Take us to space and back,” underscoring the historic nature of their mission.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Biden wishes Modi ahead of government formation

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

India defeats Ireland by eight wickets in low-scoring T20I thriller in New York

Cricket 0
India cruised to an eight-wicket victory over Ireland, who...

‘So much intensity’: Ishana Shyamalan on teaming up with M Night

Entertainment 0
Ishana Night Shyamalan, daughter of renowned filmmaker M Night...

Sri Lanka monsoon floods lead to 30 deaths

News 0
Severe monsoon rains and flooding in Sri Lanka have...

Popular

Business as usual at Asia’s sushi restaurants

Food 0
ASIAN diners are still tucking into sushi at restaurants...

Sports, arts pay price of India-Pakistan tensions

India News 0
THE guns may have fallen silent, but the collateral...

News anchor Arnab Goswami arrested for alleged abetment of suicide

India News 0
One of India's top TV news anchors, Arnab Goswami,...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc