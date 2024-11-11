Vidya Balan on dancing with Madhuri Dixit: ‘Had to work doubly hard to match up’

In her latest interview, Vidya Balan opened up about the intense efforts she put into matching dance steps with the legendary Madhuri Dixit for the song “Ami Je Tomar 3.0” in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Vidya, known for her acting prowess rather than her dancing skills, shared that the opportunity to dance with Madhuri, a known dancing icon, was both a challenge and a privilege.

In the interview with The Indian Express, Vidya candidly explained that while she doesn’t consider herself a dancer, the role required her to step out of her comfort zone. “I don’t even see myself as a dancer. But as an actor if you require me to dance then I’ll work towards it. And of course, if you have to dance with Madhuri Dixit then you work even harder and I did because this is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Vidya said.

She reflected on the responsibility of being compared to Madhuri’s former co-stars—Aishwarya Rai and Karisma Kapoor—both of whom are trained dancers. “Look at it this way, people who have danced with her before are all dancers — Aishwarya Rai and Karisma Kapoor. So I was like if I am getting this opportunity then I’ll have to work doubly hard,” Vidya revealed.

Vidya took the experience in stride, despite the pressure to match the iconic steps of one of Bollywood’s finest dancers. “I said, ‘let’s just have fun and enjoy it because there is no point stressing because there is no question of matching up to her but I did my bit.’” Vidya’s dedication shines through in her approach, which blends hard work with a sense of enjoyment.

This collaboration marks a significant moment in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the third installment of the hit horror-comedy franchise. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film brings back the quirky ghostbuster Ruhaan (played by Kartik Aaryan) alongside his love interest played by Triptii Dimri. Vidya reprises her role as the enigmatic Manjulika, a character with grey shades that adds to the intrigue of the film.

Madhuri also plays a pivotal role, which only heightened Vidya’s anticipation of working with her. The film continues the story with twists and turns, including the mystery surrounding two Manjulikas, and promises to keep the audience on the edge of their seats. Other prominent actors in the movie include Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, and Ashwini Kalsekar, all of whom bring their own charm to the plot.

Vidya’s performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has already garnered attention, especially as she navigates the complex character of Manjulika once again. The film has been well-received by fans, and its success is a testament to Vidya’s commitment to delivering strong performances across genres.

This dance sequence with Madhuri Dixit is just one example of the effort and dedication Vidya brings to every project. Despite the challenges, she remains humble and focused on her craft.

“Let’s just have fun and enjoy it,” Vidya said, and that’s exactly what her fans are doing, celebrating the two talented actresses sharing the screen once again.