Rohit Shetty teases ‘Mission Chulbul Pandey’ with Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan’s epic cop crossover

By: vibhuti

A still from 'Dabangg' film starring Salman Khan as police officer Chulbul Pandey. (Photo credit: Ultra Movie Parlour)

Rohit Shetty has hinted at an exciting new addition to his cop universe, with Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey making a post-credits cameo in Singham Again. This cameo set off a wave of excitement among fans, who are now speculating about a potential crossover featuring Khan’s Chulbul Pandey and Ajay Devgn’s Bajirao Singham.

Both stars are icons of Bollywood’s action genre, and fans are eager to see them join forces on screen. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Shetty and Devgn shared more insights on this possible project.

Ajay Devgn expressed his excitement over Salman’s cameo in Singham Again, highlighting the bond they share. “We started together. He started one-two years before me. We’ve always shared a great bond. All of us who started around that time, share a great rapport. Even in the middle of the night, we can call each other. We know that we are there for each other,” Devgn said.

 

Devgn and Khan have a shared history, both entering Bollywood in the late 1980s and early 1990s, respectively, and previously working together in London Dreams (2009). This crossover promises to be a high-octane collaboration fans have long awaited.

Rohit Shetty, who has already expanded his cop universe with Simmba and Sooryavanshi, clarified that he envisions Chulbul Pandey teaming up with Singham rather than facing off against him.

In Singham Again’s post-credits scene, Chulbul Pandey teases joining Singham’s newly formed Shiva Task Force, with his memorable line from Dabangg, “Swagat nahi karoge humara?” Shetty revealed, “It’s just been a week since the film (Singham Again) has been released. Give me some time.”

While this crossover project, tentatively titled Mission Chulbul Pandey, may take some time, Shetty stated it would be a standalone film, separate from his established cop universe.

Adding to the excitement, Shetty mentioned that he’s also planning to work on Golmaal 5, reuniting Ajay Devgn with Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu, and Shreyas Talpade.

The last installment, Golmaal Again, was a horror comedy hit released in 2017, and fans of the comedy franchise are eagerly anticipating its return. With these potential projects, Shetty continues to build his legacy as one of Bollywood’s top action and comedy filmmakers, bringing together beloved characters in thrilling new ways.

